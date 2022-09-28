Gorgeous destinations in Thailand where you can plan your charming desi wedding

Thailand, often known as the place where your wedding dreams could come true. It is a sought-after destination, not only for grandiose weddings abroad but also for affordable getaways with your better half. When it comes right down to it, everyone looks forward to weddings, thus it is imperative to pay great attention to every minute detail. Yet, it can be difficult to decide where you want your destination wedding because Thailand is surrounded by so many beautiful locales. We've got you covered with this list of locations, allowing you to choose wisely based on your needs.

1. Phuket

It cannot be denied that Phuket is one of Thailand's best regions. The highlights of this location are the gorgeous, well-kept beaches, upscale beach clubs, charming Old Town of Phuket, and breathtaking hilltop vistas. The nearby Phi Phi Islands, Similan Islands, and Phang Nga Bay are stunning locations for a desi wedding. To make your big day the most memorable day of your life, consider planning a yacht Baraat that comes up to a Thai beach and create memories that last forever!

2. Hua Hin

Cities in this nation are known for their warm welcome, rich cultural heritage, and delectable cuisine. Your wedding will be a luxurious experience thanks to the beautiful settings and consistently happy smiles. Hua Hin provides the ambiance you're looking for if a calm, private location to hold a private wedding in Thailand is on your priority list. You will be impressed by its historical atmosphere and beaches. It is very simple to get there because it is close to Bangkok. The resorts here provide a good mix of comfort and seclusion. Don't forget to treat yourself and your visitors to a relaxing day at the Thai spa!

3. Pattaya

Your fantasy wedding will take place in a beautiful setting as you watch the sun set on the beach in Pattaya. Walk hand in hand on the white dunes with your significant other as the gentle waves caress your feet. You can enjoy every second with your family and friends in this picturesque town, which is 100 kilometres from Bangkok.