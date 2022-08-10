Great Gatsby-inspired marriage theme for a blingy ceremony

If you have a fondness for everything blingy, classic and vintage deco, then a Great Gatsby-inspired theme will undoubtedly ace your wedding décor. If you have been envisioning a lavish yet glam wedding ceremony that lookalike one of Jay Gatsby's extravagant soirées, then here we are to help you in channelling the glitz and glamour of classic Great Gatsby into your D-day décor. Bring your Great Gatsby wedding vision to life with the below-mentioned wedding ideas.

Ballroom venue with gold ceiling

One of the best ways to enter into the blingy Great Gatsby theme is to choose an opulent wedding venue with the roof all decked up in the prettiness of an intricate golden ceiling. It should be incredible glamorous and should speak for itself. A ballroom or mansion can do all the wonders. To complement the look and to make it more like a Great Gatsby-inspired setting, you can go for chandeliers, ornate tiles along with a fancy staircase.

Shimmery and shiny bath-tub bar

Wedding is all about glitter and gold and why not chose an offbeat bar space and bejewel your bathtub with shimmer and shine along with ice and bottles of liquor. You can never go wrong with this offbeat yet pretty theme of the shimmery bathtub bar. A champagne tower can also be planned right in front of your bar as nothing represents a Gatsby party more than this bubbly tower. Cascading shimmery strings hanging and rods that blend well with the tone of your overall décor accompanied with a mirror bar table or a glass as a backdrop will create a striking effect as it reflects the sheen.

Golden art deco seating arrangement

A shimmery seating arrangement is incomplete without some touch of gold. It can transform your wedding space while enhancing the décor of your wedding theme. Play up with the geometric back shapes and go with a classic gold hue for a luxe seating arrangement.

Big tree centrepieces

When it comes to great Gatsby-inspired décor, one element that shouldn’t be skipped is floral décor. Maximalism is the word for this wedding theme and to bring that sophisticatedly into your décor, go for over-the-top florals like gardenias or calla lilies. Oversized lush centrepieces will make your venue stand out and make it transform exactly like it is pulled from the theme.

Tie the knots most romantically by going with this enchanting Great Gatsby inspired theme. The above-written ways will glam up your wedding décor in the dreamiest way.

Also Read: 4 Wedding trends that will always be in fashion