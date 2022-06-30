Greek-inspired wedding favours that your guests won't soon forget

Nothing compares to the cultural and religious symbolism sewn into the fabric of weddings celebrated all over the world. However, Greek inspired weddings are so popular that movies have even been made about them! The section where "wedding favours" are given out is another aspect. Jordan almonds or dragees, known as "koufeta," are traditionally given as wedding favours in Greece. However, with so many fresh ideas for wedding favours becoming popular around the world, we have you covered by locating the ideal item to perfectly complement your perfect Greek inspired wedding celebration.

Below listed are 4 Greek-inspired wedding favours that your guests will love.

1. Evil eye charms

The concept of evil eye in Greek tradition is quite renowned. When anything is given the evil eye, it signifies that it is intended to ward off any evil that has been directed at the receiver as well as to protect them from it. Any jewellery item with the evil eye sign on it grants the wearer strength and protection from ill omens or bad luck.

2. Miniature cocktail bottles

The finest hosts continue the celebration long after the night is over. Send visitors home with the ingredients for your favourite drink or the ideal cocktail to make. After the party, these bottles will definitely keep the celebration continuing for the guests.

3. Olive oil

Olive oil bottles are the ideal favour for a wedding inspired by Greek tradition. Given that olive oil has traditionally held a strong symbolic significance in the Far East and is considered a good omen for marriage, this gesture has significant symbolic resonance. Indeed, olive oil has long been associated with riches and prosperity, and its high economic value undoubtedly bears witness to this.

4. Rustic candles

A rustic candle is one that looks and feels handcrafted. Every rustic candle boasts a different pattern due to the texture's intentional unevenness. Jarred candles in natural aromas like oak, spice, and rose are the ideal finishing touch for a rustic affair.

We suggest including at least one of these delightful wedding favours in your Greek wedding.

