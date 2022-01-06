Green flags to notice when meeting a potential bride for arranged marriage

When you set off to meet that special woman with marriage on your mind, it is critical that you make a choice that you can live with for the rest of your life. While there can be many prerequisites that make a perfect match, we bring you some green flags that you can watch out for while meeting your prospective bride. The presence of these in your early interactions will ensure that you’re on the right track.

Your discussions are focused on growing together

Most individuals consider getting married in their 20s or 30s. This is generally a time when you have a majority of your life ahead of you. Hence it is important that you make plans for a positive future with the girl you meet. Support in a marriage cannot be one-sided. Therefore, it is evident that being able to have discussions where you both see each other growing in your personal life as well as professionally is a very good thing.

She comes across as authentic and without any pretence

As humans we all have faults and she probably wishes to present the best side of herself when meeting a potential match. Nevertheless, it is critical that you choose someone who comes across as genuine and doesn’t seek to deceive you. So, if she is openly admitting things she does not do well, then you must appreciate the honesty and not press for perfection. After all, no one can be a perfect paragon of goodness and grace.

You share similar family values

When you choose your spouse, you must realise that it is not only your wife but also your parenting partner someday. Hence, you must have similar family values that ensure you both are on the same page on all the things that matter. For example, if one of you wishes to stay separately, while the other wishes to have a joint-family, then it may not be the right fit.

If the girl appears to have similar values as the ones you have been brought up with, then it is a major indicator of how harmonious your marriage could be!

