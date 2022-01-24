Green flags to notice when meeting your in-laws in an arranged marriage

When you meet the parents of your potential spouse, they would probably have a lot of questions for you about your family and your qualifications. And in such cases, we have often read about all the toxic signs that let you know you may be choosing a wrong alliance. However, if you see arranged marriage in your future, then you should know about green flags to watch out for when meeting you prospective in-laws. Take a look at some green flags that indicate that all is well and that you might have a lovely relationship with them someday.

They include your parents in their long-term plans

Just as you realize that you are not only marrying the boy, but his entire family; they too, are accepting your folks into the fold. Hence, whether they are planning a big family vacation at the end of the year or the next wedding in their family; they should think to ask your parents or loved ones to participate in the trip or invite them for it.

Their conversations make it clear that they care about you and your aspirations

Consider it a green flag when you meet in-laws who seem to care about your goals in life and your own aspirations. It could be as simple as them asking you where you see your career going, which city you would love to live in or where you’d like to travel to.

They focus isn’t only on your financial relationship

While getting to know you, your in-laws probably probe you about your financial stability. However, in the ideal situation, they would just as easily offer you information about themselves while asking details of your life. It would be a two-way street and they would offer to help you with financial elements of the wedding, while expecting you to wish to pay for certain elements as well. In the perfect scenario, there would be no mention of dowry or gift offered by only one side as both families would want to be equally invested in the wedding.

While you must go ahead and ask all the questions you have in mind, these little things will indicate that you might just have met the right people for you.

Also Read: Here’s how you can know if your girlfriend is the right fit for your family