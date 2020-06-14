Green, Turquoise, Orange: 5 Offbeat colours of bridal lehengas to get inspired for your BIG day

Thinking of doing something unique with your wedding lehenga? Then try these offbeat colours for the prime bridal outfit for your D-Day.

Lehengas are one of the most important things for your wedding and we cannot make any kind of compromises with it just for the sake of traditions. This is going to be your outfit, so you can decide how it should be. And even if you are attracted to offbeat lehenga designs, then don’t think about others and wonder if you will be judged. This your big day, so you can flaunt it in style.

So, if you are planning to wear a lehenga with offbeat colours or designs, we have shared some unique ideas with some offbeat colours of this prime wedding outfit. They may not be so usual, but they will definitely express your different style sense.

Offbeat lehenga colours and designs.

Green

Green is a not so popular colour used in a wedding lehengas. But, in this video, this colour is flaunted properly on some gorgeous lehengas. Check them out right below.

Purple

You might have seen very limited options in ethnic wear with this colour. But purple can really work wonders on wedding lehengas. Here is the proof for it.

Orange

It’s a bright colour but often considered to be a bit quirky. So, an orange coloured lehenga for a wedding might be slightly odd until you see these designs in this colour.

Turquoise blue

This colour does not only make saree look stunning, but they are gorgeous in lehengas as well. So, here are some turquoise blue coloured lehengas to get inspired from for your wedding outfit.

Navy blue When a bridal lehenga is highly embellished and designed with intricate works, then you just look stunning in it. So, here are some ideas to take for your D-Day.

