A guide to choosing centrepieces for your wedding venue to make a statement

Right from the choice of lighting to the elements of tablescape- focussing on each and every detail of your wedding décor to illustrate a personal touch is extremely vital. Centrepieces might look like a not-so-worthy element to focus on at its very first glance but a great deal to curate a visually pleasing look and atmosphere in a wedding. Right from accompanying the table with mini candles, and jars, to flower vases and boho mats- there is no limit to centrepieces to curate a Pinterest-inspired wedding venue. But if are confused about how to feature and pick up those flawless centrepieces, then here is a mini-guide that will help you in making a statement.

Think seasonally

Thinking seasonally to choose the centrepieces is the best way to create a wedding décor that is bliss to the eyes! Choose the colours, patterns, textures and elements as per the season to avoid any tackiness. If want to go ahead with pink, a soft hue is good for spring, while a brighter version of this shade can be utilised during summertime. A fuchsia pink can blend well during the season of fall while mauve touch will look pretty on wintry days. Small white vases and big garlands of green leaves or even the dried brown accent of the same will save all your budget concerns while adding up to your décor.

Pick up a theme

It goes even without saying, taking the theme of your overall décor in mind right from the colours you are picking, the look is choosing (vintage, romantic, rustic) to the style you are planning to depict (contemporary or traditional)- everything should be kept in mind while deciding the centrepieces. Candles, mirrors, foliage, flowers and linens go well with a contemporary vibe while chandeliers and mason jars depict a more charming, royal and traditional impression.

Contemplate venue

Another thing that you should consider while deciding on centrepieces is the type of your wedding venue. If you are going with outdoor locations then you can go with larger and bigger elements and dramatic accents since the outdoor locations are blank states. But if you are choosing a banquet or a closed wedding location then you have to set the tone by focusing on the little details and choose centrepieces that depict a more subtle, neutral and personalised touch. Glass tables, metal or stone touch artefacts are trending and booked for a more effective look.

Consider the dimensions of your table

A vital component to choose the centrepieces is to pay heed to the dimension and shape of the tables in your venue. This not only guarantees comfortable seating for your guests but also creates a focal point while making the venue look aesthetically pleasing. For a round table, choose tall, clear dramatic centrepieces while for the rectangular ones choose long and narrow artefacts so that they will cover the big spacing and do not leave negative spacing. Square tables are equally divided from every end and therefore they require extra experiment and more freedom so that the table spread appears equal.

