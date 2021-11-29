Guide to a rustic ceremony inspired by Yami Gautam’s mountain wedding

While many Indians choose to opt for such big fat desi weddings, there are those who choose something a little more intimate. When actress Yami Gautam tied the knot with director and lyricist Aditya Dhar, the duo had a humble mountain wedding amid close family and friends. The gorgeous ceremony was cosy yet a nod to Yami’s pahadi roots. If you liked the idea of such a cosy wedding in the mountains, then read on to explore a quick guide inspired by Gautam’s wedding.

Classic decor with fresh marigold blooms and fairy lights

Yami opted for a classic look with fresh marigold flowers and leaves along with fairy lights. The subtle nature of the décor helped keep the event simple yet fun and easily managed. Should you wish to do the same, you can opt for minimalistic décor with fresh flowers and fabrics that keep it real.

Less is more when it comes to the outfits

Right from her Haldi function to her Mehendi and the phere, Yami opted for simple outfits. She often chose a beautifully embroidered saree over a lehenga by a celebrity designer. As less is more, feel free to keep the outfits simple, but elegant at your event.

Streamline your guest list a few times

When planning a wedding, it can be easy to go overboard with the guest list and invite all the people you know and love. However, the key to an intimate ceremony is keeping the guest list short. Whether you want it to be just family, just friends, or a small wedding with 40 invitees, the decision is one you should mutually make with your fiancé.

Most celebrity weddings are known for being ostentatious affairs spanning over the course of a week with a long guest list. Therefore, Yami’s refreshingly real ceremony came as a breath of fresh air. We hope these ideas help you plan the wedding you always dreamed about!

