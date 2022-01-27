Haldi decor inspired by Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's ceremony

We've seen a lot of couples take even the most mundane functions to new heights, and it's fascinating to have discovered so many new Haldi ceremony ideas. One of them is the Haldi ceremony of the dazzling couple Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, whose pictures have taken over the internet. The couple’s rituals are taking place in Goa and the fans are obsessing over the décor of the destination wedding already.

Here are 3 elements from the power couple’s Haldi ceremony to jazz up your Haldi festivity.

1. Pool side Haldi ceremony

There is nothing better than a poolside wedding ritual. The couple’s wedding celebrations kick-started with a cool poolside area and yellow and pink theme decor with linen, drapes, and flowers on and around the venue. The poolside was all quirked up with colourful installations. To go a bit extra, you can even let your initials float on the bed of water!

2. All- yellow tone

Yellow is the ideal Haldi Ceremony colour and so was the theme of the couple’s pre-wedding event. You could even use different shades of yellow to brighten up the entire scene. The elegant theme of yellow, pink, and white was enhanced by sunflowers, yellow draperies, and cushions. For a total look in the tones of yellow, you might need to wrap up spreading out wonderful overhangs.

3. Flower petals holi in Haldi bathtub

The couple was showered with love and flower petals at their ceremony. For a radiant skin glow, the bride and groom were seen getting pampered with turmeric paste, while they sat inside the trendy, inverted Haldi bath domes. If you want more fun and want to make your ordinary Haldi ceremony extra-ordinary, then just don’t quick-rub Haldi only, while giving him/her a nice Haldi bath and make it more memorable!

Every Haldi celebration deserves something spectacular and unique in terms of decor. You can choose your own design or hire wedding planners to do it for you, but in a nutshell, it must be done in style. Let us know which elements of the couple's pre-wedding celebration you'd like to incorporate into your own event!

