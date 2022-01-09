Haldi decor takeaways from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s grand ceremony

Haldi day has its own charm as the colour pops out like confetti and so is the dreamy ceremony. It is one the most vibrant and colourful Indian wedding functions with custom rituals, thematic décor, lavish food and music. One such drop-dead gorgeous event was witnessed at the very royal and classy Haldi ceremony of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Their wedding rituals created a great buzz among their fans.

If you are also planning to get your Haldi ceremony done right, here are 3 mesmerising décor takeaways we couldn’t resist but share with you from the adorable couple’s grand affair.

1. Floral Haldi Bath Tub

We absolutely fell in love with the traditional concept of floral Haldi bath tub where the bride and the groom could be pampered with a mesh of turmeric paste and flowers for radiant skin glow. Ditching the chowki setup, these trendy inverted floral domes at the couple’s ceremony looked extremely classy and subtle. This could be one of the simplest forms of seating arrangement for you without even spending much.

2. Ceiling drapes

Ceiling drapes for decor never go out of fashion be it for a day or an evening function. The hue colour drapes with the combination of paper lantern balls gave a phenomenal elegant look at the couple’s ceremony. The charming outdoor decoration overhead can be accompanied by suspensions, flower blooms and what not! This style of décor brings in so much radiance to the venue.

3. Gorgeous floral walls

Mogras and marigold are a combination that instantly add a touch of beauty to the decor. The yellow décor of marigold and the drapes just make it for a perfect outdoor venue. An enchanting floral wall bunched with the eye-pleasing combination of yellow and orange marigolds at the backdrop is what we could see at Ankita and Vicky’s Haldi ceremony that sets the right mood. You can even experiment with the theme of your flower wall varying from pastels, solids and hues.

No Haldi ceremony is complete without a décor. Add any of these to your function to jazz up your day just like any other ceremony. They are sassy, peppy and trendy.

