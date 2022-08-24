If you are a Potterhead then you must have been obsessed with the idea to celebrate your nuptials in a spell-binding way. A Harry Potter wedding theme isn’t restricted to just muggles but it is open for those big big Hogwarts lovers who live and respire the magical world of fantasies. By pouring butterbeer and potions and sprucing your décor with Hogwarts’ House colours, you can open up your escape door to the mysterious land of Harry Potter and celebrate your most important bash in a magical and enchanting way. If you are already excited about this, then scroll down to know how to pull off the Harry Potter-inspired wedding theme decor for a magical ceremony.

Tall flickering candles for the dreamy touch

Harry Potter theme should be filled with flickering tall candles to instantly amp up the feels while taking you into the land of Hogwarts. A string of yellow bulbs on the top with long dining tables and wooden seating can make all the difference. Instead of floral, go for green foliage touch and let your space speak of your love for Harry Potter.

Gothic style venue

All the Harry Potter fans must have known the importance of a venue that is identical to a university, library or gothic-style hall. Obviously, a décor can make your place stand out but such a wedding venue can accentuate the look and feel. You can opt for fancy chandeliers with giant candles to jazz up the décor of your venue with magical and enchanted vibes. Wooden seating with subtle golden patches quirky owls and posters with spells will land you and your guests in the wizarding world.

Dark and moody colour theme

Spruce your venue with a dark and moody colour theme to make the wizarding world difference. Amp up the flair of magic by opting for a sequin black tablecloth with golden cutlery plates, green-tinted glasses and cute fancy black drapes. You can also go for green colour if you don’t want to deck your space with black.

Wooden Deathly Hallows-inspired backdrop

Get creative with your backdrop and play up with a triangular arch to introduce the Deathly Hallows in your venue. All the buffs out there must know that this triangular shape signifies the cloak of invisibility and you can transform it into a lovely symbol of your everlasting love by adorning it right with beautiful yet magical elements. Add in some house-inspired florals, accent with lush green leaves and keep the tone wooden or brownish for an ultimate feeling.

Tie the knots most romantically by going with this dreamlike Harry Potter-inspired wedding theme. The above-written ways will glam up your wedding décor in a mystical way.

Also Read: Sagittarius to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs who are extremely chaotic and mess up their everyday chores