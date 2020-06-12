Having a home wedding? Follow THESE vital and safety tips

Having an intimate wedding is how couples are getting hitched now. Here are 7 precautions you should take to make your big day safe yet memorable.

There is hardly any couple who imagined tossing their plans for having a grand wedding due to a global pandemic. The coronavirus scare has really changed the traditional way of a lavish Indian wedding. But hey! Having an intimate wedding is not such a bad idea. Now with the country slowly phasing out of the lockdown, couples are set to celebrate their D-day in all its vigour.

However, there are some things that everyone should keep in mind while having an intimate wedding. You can have the celebrations but with some precautions. As excited as you are to finally say “I do,” certain safety precautions and measures are necessary for you to follow to make your big day safe and memorable.

That said, here are some safety precautions for your small aka intimate wedding.

1. Have the seating arrangement keeping social distancing in mind. Don’t let more than 4 guests sit at one table to avoid any kind of contraction.

2. Give importance to hygiene during such times. From hand sanitizers to separate hand towels, have everything arranged before the ceremony for every guest. Since the wedding will be a small one, it won’t be that big of a hassle.

3. Every guest should wear gloves and masks, especially when they communicate with each other. Be creative and coordinate your outfit with your mask and gloves.

4. Instead of a buffet system, go for plated meals at your intimate wedding. In case of a buffet system, make sure that the food stalls are set up at a distance.

5. Do you want to include more guests at your wedding? Why not invite different guests at different functions. This way you will be able to include all the guests in the festivities.

6. Opt for digital invites to avoid contacting people personally. Not only will it minimize contact, but it will also be cost-effective.

7. Embrace your culture by following the traditional ways of greeting each other. Namaste or a hand wave, whatever works for you, to minimize physical contact.

