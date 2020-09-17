  1. Home
Having a summer wedding? 7 Tips and ideas to nail it

Are you going to have a summer wedding? Things might be different due to excess heat and sweat. But these ideas will make it easier for you to plan your summer wedding perfectly.
Wedding is one of the most precious moments in life. So, everything has to be perfect. Can you have a perfect summer wedding? During summertime, it is tough to maintain your makeup due to excess heat and sweat.

Excess heat also makes it difficult to arrange any outdoor function and guests may also feel uncomfortable. So, here are some ideas to create a perfect summer wedding without any hassle. Read below.

Ideas for a summer wedding party:

1.If you’re planning for a destination wedding, then choose a hill station like Dehradun, Mussoorie, Lonavala, Mahabaleshwar, Shimla, etc. Weather would be fantastic and it would be a relief from the regular hustle-bustle of cities.

2.Are you planning for a normal wedding venue for the D-Day? Then arrange a pool party for mehndi and Haldi ceremony.

3.During your summer wedding, it might be a daunting task to deal with heavy dresses, jewellery, makeup in the heat. And ceremonies take a long time, so keep your makeup and hairstyle simple. Nude look for morning functions is best during a summer wedding.

4.Don't forget to opt for a comfortable outfit which will make you feel relaxed throughout your wedding. So, before buying the dresses get a proper trial.

5.Always have a drink station during day functions. Due to the excess heat, you all may get dehydrated and this will lead to health problems later. Hence, make sure to have different types of mocktails or juices, so that your guests and you also can indulge in those and stay hydrated throughout the day.

6.You don’t have any limitation on the food menu. But for a summer wedding, it’s better to keep a check on the menu dishes. Choose a simple menu while focusing on appetisers, salads, desserts, etc.

7.Opt for refreshing wedding décor. Make fresh flowers the prime attraction of the décor and use bright colours like pink, orange, yellow, etc.

Credits :theweddingbrigade, getty images

