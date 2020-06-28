  1. Home
Having a wedding at home? These DIY decoration ideas will make it perfect

Are you thinking about a home wedding? Adding flowers to your home make it beautiful for the function. For some budget-friendly options, check out these DIY decoration ideas for your intimate wedding.
5213 reads Mumbai
Due to the coronavirus lockdown, everyone prefers an intimate small home wedding to help enable social distancing. People who don’t like to have a big fat Indian wedding will always say yes to this type of occasion. But home weddings also require a lot of decoration. Since all the rituals and functions would be at your own place, so you have to make it look like a gorgeous space. 

 

And there should be different decorations for each function like mehendi, haldi, sangeet etc. But do you need decorators for that? Of course not! That’s why DIY option comes in handy. With this, you can create different types of decorations for your wedding functions. So, that would be even more cost-effective. Hence, we have come up with some DIY decoration ideas for a home wedding to help you. 

DIY decoration ideas for the home wedding. 

 

For sangeet, mehendi and haldi

There should a bright and vibrant decoration for these two rituals of your big day. So, check out this video for a gorgeous sangeet, mehendi and haldi stage decoration. 

 

 

Backdrop

A stunning backdrop is all you need to enhance the decoration. So, here’s the video for it to get an idea for DIY wedding backdrop. 

 

 

Lighting

Great decoration completes with bright lights. And that is why you need to see this one to create a stunning wedding decoration with lights. 

 

 

Decorative items

You can make numerous decorative items for the wedding décor from waste materials. Check out the video below. 

 

 

Artificial flowers

Even you can make your own artificial flowers for the decoration. So, then there would be no need of buying them from outside. Just check out this video.

Credits :youtube, getty images

