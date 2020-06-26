HD Makeup vs Airbrush Makeup: Which one is better for wedding?

Makeup is the quintessential part of the wedding. It has to be good to make you look gorgeous on your big day. And women tend to invest a lot of time on research before booking their makeup artist for the grand function. Earlier, there was just one type of typical makeup style for the wedding. But now, there are options for it and several expensive and popular brands have brought makeup products in the market for the brides.

Currently, HD makeup and airbrush makeup are both equally popular for a wedding. These two have their own pros and cons. So, what is the actual difference between these two? Which one is better for a wedding? Read below to know about it.

Airbrush makeup or HD makeup: Which one to opt for a wedding?

HD Makeup for Wedding

HD makeup was created right after high definition cameras entered the market which can catch any kind of flaws on the skin. The high definition lenses can easily spot wrinkles, patches, fine lines, creases, blemishes, etc. So, the makeup should be very subtle to hide those flaws to dodge the camera lenses.

HD makeup is done by manually blending with makeup brushes and blenders. It’s high-quality light diffusing makeup can blur the light when it reflects back. It also provides our skin with a smooth, transparent, flawless and blemish-free look that looks very natural as well. This makeup can easily hide uneven skin tone, blemishes, pores, scars, etc. to give the bride a glamourous look.

Pros and cons of HD makeup

HD makeup products are designed specially so that they can seamlessly blend on the skin. These products are quite expensive than the traditional ones that are very light in texture, spread smoother to give a skin-like touch.

But the application of HD makeup products matters the most to make the bride look stunning and this can only be done by a skilful makeup artist, as piling so much makeup on the skin doesn’t make your skin flawless, rather it looks very cakey. But HD makeup is not good for oily skin.