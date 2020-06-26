HD Makeup vs Airbrush Makeup: Which one is better for wedding?
Makeup is the quintessential part of the wedding. It has to be good to make you look gorgeous on your big day. And women tend to invest a lot of time on research before booking their makeup artist for the grand function. Earlier, there was just one type of typical makeup style for the wedding. But now, there are options for it and several expensive and popular brands have brought makeup products in the market for the brides.
Currently, HD makeup and airbrush makeup are both equally popular for a wedding. These two have their own pros and cons. So, what is the actual difference between these two? Which one is better for a wedding? Read below to know about it.
Airbrush makeup or HD makeup: Which one to opt for a wedding?
HD Makeup for Wedding
HD makeup was created right after high definition cameras entered the market which can catch any kind of flaws on the skin. The high definition lenses can easily spot wrinkles, patches, fine lines, creases, blemishes, etc. So, the makeup should be very subtle to hide those flaws to dodge the camera lenses.
HD makeup is done by manually blending with makeup brushes and blenders. It’s high-quality light diffusing makeup can blur the light when it reflects back. It also provides our skin with a smooth, transparent, flawless and blemish-free look that looks very natural as well. This makeup can easily hide uneven skin tone, blemishes, pores, scars, etc. to give the bride a glamourous look.
Pros and cons of HD makeup
HD makeup products are designed specially so that they can seamlessly blend on the skin. These products are quite expensive than the traditional ones that are very light in texture, spread smoother to give a skin-like touch.
But the application of HD makeup products matters the most to make the bride look stunning and this can only be done by a skilful makeup artist, as piling so much makeup on the skin doesn’t make your skin flawless, rather it looks very cakey. But HD makeup is not good for oily skin.
Airbrush Makeup for Wedding
Airbrush makeup is done with an air gun and lightweight makeup is applied on the skin. High quality and lightweight foundation is poured in a small chamber of the gun and then is applied on the skin. It covers and blends perfectly on the skin to give it a smooth and velvety touch.
As the makeup is applied on the skin, millions of droplets connect to the surface to create an even tone. This makeup can also be done to apply blush, eye shadow, lip colour, etc. If applied properly, airbrush makeup can create a natural look on the skin. But too much of it will make the face look artificial and heavy. So, it completely depends on the skill of the makeup artist to make it look natural and smooth.
Pros and Cons of airbrush makeup
Airbrush makeup is great for oily skin as the oil secretion remains controlled in this process of makeup. It stays intact on the skin for a long period of time.
Airbrush makeup is entirely done by the air gun without nay brushes or blenders. It is spread on the skin very slowly and is generally lighter than the traditional one.
The products used on this makeup style contain silicon which can effectively cover fine lines and pores. But being extremely lighter, airbrush makeup often fails to cover blemishes and they tend to appear in the camera lenses. So, for that makeup artists sometimes need to hide those blemishes manually before applying the airbrush makeup. This makeup is also hypoallergenic and it’s highly advisable for people with sensitive skin.
Conclusion
It’s always advisable to opt for a makeup trial session before finalising the deal. And try to choose a makeup artist according to her expertise on the makeup style. If he or she is good in HD makeup, then opt for that. But if it is airbrush makeup, then make sure it doesn’t get heavy. You can also talk to your makeup artist about it.