Here are 7 things that you should never discuss with a bride a month before her big day

Weddings are stressful as it is and when you say the wrong thing to a bride-to-be you add to her stress and make things more difficult. This is why it's important that you be careful with your words around a bride if you don't want to face the bridezilla.

Indian weddings are huge and they're really stressful. The big fat Indian wedding is not just an event, it's a whole new experience and Indian brides have numerous reasons to turn into bridezillas. The wedding planning is very stressful and putting everything together take a lot of time and skills. With all the big fat Indian family with loads of relatives and the extended family, there are far too many people involved in a typical traditional Indian wedding. Indian weddings are bound to have some last-minute disasters and mess-ups. There's really no sure shot way to avoid trouble in the big fat Indian wedding and that's exactly why Indian brides are always so stressed out before the wedding. Being a family member or a friend of the bride, you probably care a lot about her but there might be times when you just end up saying the wrong thing to her that can add on to the stress. This is why it's important that you avoid saying anything or asking anything that may cause the bride to stress even more because that stress is going to show up on her face and she already has a lot on her plate as it is.

Here are some things that you should never say to a bride a month before the wedding.

1. Don't ask the bride to not stress. She's already freaking out and trying to calm down and we all know that in no one has ever calmed down after being asked to calm down or stop stressing. It will only unleash the bridezilla.

2. Don't ask the bride if she's going to lose weight or if she'll fit into her bridal outfit. No bride wants to be body-shamed before her wedding and it's none of your business. You might be asking it out of concern but it's really disrespectful.

3. Never ask the bride if she's ready for the wedding. She's already nervous, stressed and freaking out. She does not need someone to ask her if she's ready or not because honestly, she wouldn't be planning the wedding if she wasn't.

4. Don't tell her the gossip and rumours about who is saying what about her. She has a lot on her plate as it is and needs to remain stress-free but by doing this you're just adding more stress to her life.

5. Don't tell her that she's making a mistake by picking a certain hairstylist or makeup artist. She's got a lot going on and she knows what she's doing. She doesn't need you telling her that stressful stuff.

6. Don't ask her about her guest list and who she is and isn't inviting. It's her big day and who she invites and doesn't invite is her choice and asking about it can be very disrespectful.

7. Never ask the bride if she's sure about the groom or tell her that she should've picked someone else. Be it a love marriage or an arranged marriage, know that she's doing what she's doing and she has to deal with a lot of people and you don't need to add to it. Moreover, it's really rude.

