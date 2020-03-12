Here are 7 ways to REUSE your wedding lehenga; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Wedding lehengas are one of the most expensive outfits that every bride invests in but never wears more than once but with the right styling tips you can always reuse your wedding lehenga without any hassle.

Every bride spends a lot of time, energy and money in picking the perfect outfit for her wedding. We all want to look our best on our big day and that means we have to pick the best possible cut and design. Brides spend a lot of time exploring all the markets and stores to find their perfect bridal lehenga and a heavy bridal lehenga is one expensive investment. That's probably why your wedding lehenga is one of your most prized possession and that is why we take such good care of our wedding lehenga when we store it after our big day. But it's really heartbreaking when we don't get to put this expensive outfit to good use after our wedding day. It's not nice to see such a beautiful piece being worn only once and never be put to use ever again. Now, most women end up not wearing their wedding lehenga ever again because it's too heavy or maybe too blingy and also because you don't want to look like a bride on someone else's big day and steal their limelight. But there are some innovative ways to reuse your wedding lehenga and look chic while doing it.

Here are some tips to reuse your wedding lehenga.

1. You can use your choli as a blouse and pair it with a plain saree. Your bridal choli will be very heavy with a lot of work and will look amazing with a plain saree.

2. You can get a plain choli stitched to pair it with your heavy lehenga. Pick a choli in a contrasting shade or you could go with the same tone but pick a rich but plain fabric. This will dress down your lehenga and make it seem lighter.

3. Turn your bridal dupatta into a heavy kurti. You can buy some matching lining and have your tailor stitch it into a beautiful kurti and pair it with contrasting leggings.

4. Get rid of the extra can-can. Bridal lehengas have a lot of can-can which can make it very difficult to dress it down but removing it can reduce the weight and make it look a little plainer.

5. Pair your wedding lehenga with a plain long kurti. This will turn it into a trendy new outfit and it will also cover up a lot of heavy work and make it look less dressy.

6. You can pair the choli with a pair of simple palazzo or even turn it into a sharara suit. But remember to keep the sharara and the dupatta as light as possible.

7. You can turn your wedding outfit into an anarkali by getting it stitched together. This will make it less bridal and you can always replace the top with a plain but matching fabric and vice versa. Otherwise, you can get rid of the heavy border and replace it with something a little more simple.

8. You can wear your wedding lehenga the way it is by pairing it with lighter jewellery. Skip the dupatta and wear a simple full sleeve long jacket. This will cover it up a little and dress it down and still keep it trendy.

