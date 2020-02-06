Here are a few things that no one really tells you about the big fat Indian weddings

Indian weddings are the best but it can be a lot to take in and no one really tells a couple what to expect and how things might go; Read on

Every person plans their wedding in detail and will want things to go the right way but there are a lot more things that are going to happen and no one really tells you these things. You might think your wedding functions will be perfect and filmy but the reality may differ. Most of us have a lot of expectations from our wedding events but it's not necessary that things will go as planned. There are many unexpected things that often happen and while you may get all the best advice from your friends and family about how things will go or are supposed to go but it'll actually be much different in reality. Wedding functions are full of surprises and unavoidable circumstances and drama that you probably won't see coming your way but we're going to tell you what to expect and try to make everything easier for you.

Here are some things that no one really tells you about the big fat wedding that you're planning.

1. You and your partner will have a huge fight and you'll probably want to call the entire thing off. Most couples usually get very stressed out because of all the pressure and stress and the relatives involved and it often comes out in the worst possible way. You both may end up fighting over stupid things and the fights may just make you want to end things but the reality is much different. It's just the stress talking.

2. While you may be very mature and everything might be going just as planned but you cannot avoid a bridezilla moment. Every bride will get stressed and panic about something or the other and have a bridezilla moment.

3. Nothing will go as planned. Chances are that everything you planned might go for a toss and something or the other will go wrong. It may be something really stupid or serious but it doesn't really matter because this day is about your special day and union and not about planning.

4. Going with the flow may freak you out but it won't be as tough as it seems. It'll be very easy to just let go and let things happen. Going with the flow will be much easier than you expected.

5. Your favourite moments won't be the ones you thought. They might be the most unplanned, chaotic and unexpected moments and you probably won't see them coming.

6. While it may want to remember every moment perfectly, but it's not practical. You may not remember everything the way it is. Your memory might fail you and you may not remember some of the best moments exactly the way they are.

7. You could be hiring the best caterers and planning the perfect wedding food menu, but you probably won't get to eat the best food because you will be too busy in the entire event itself.

Read More