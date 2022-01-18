Here are a few ways to spark love in your arranged marriage

Arranged marriages are customary in a lot of South-east Asian countries as an expediated means for like-minded individuals to mutually tie the knot. While families generally look out for the bride or groom for their ward; some youngsters do get to choose who they eventually end up with. Nevertheless, there’s no changing the fact that they find themselves in a courtship period that has been fast-tracked. It is not uncommon for couples to be engaged for a month or a few weeks before they are wed.

So, while you may have had little opportunity to know your partner, you can hardly be expected to love them. However, if you’d like to spark love in your new marriage, then here are a few tips that can ignite the flame of romance between you two.

1.Share your secrets with each other

A lot of people detest being vulnerable and avoid instances where they would have to open up to their partner. However, sharing your secrets with someone is an excellent way to build trust, as it gives you the opportunity to trust them. Your spouse may in turn bear their soul to you, which is an essential step on the path to love.

2.Plan to court her outside your home environment

Your relationship within your marital home may be invariably monitored by your parents and grandparents. Hence, it is unrealistic to expect love to bloom at this time. Plan to see your spouse outside of your residence. This could be at a café, a theme park, a movie theatre or even at a friend’s home. Use this time to perceive the little things, like what your partner likes to do when she’s not working, the kind of food they order for themselves, their shopping preferences, etc.

3.Indulge in romantic games or DIY activities

While going on dates is always fun, you can always ignite romance at home by play fun games like romantic scrabble. You may also indulge in DIY activities together or small tasks around the house that are a mutual project. These shall help you bond and come to care for each other on a deeper level.

While building your bond of love, remember to thank each other for every small kindness. You must also apologise quickly if you feel like you have wronged your partner, as humility and compassion are great building blocks for love.

Also Read: Staunch tips to ensure that your arranged marriage works