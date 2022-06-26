Here is a list of wedding songs hindi to rock your sangeet night

Weddings are a fun-filled affair that is peppered with laughter, dance and endless rituals. No wedding is complete without tuning and grooving on music beats and those special dance performances at a sangeet ceremony. Whether you belong to the team of bridesmaids or cousins or groomsmen-prepping a dance routine for this mini-festival is a mandatory thing. Celebrating this pre-wedding function in full swing only needs a playlist of upbeat and peppy songs so that you and your friends can rock the dance floor. However, selecting songs and making the playlist at the last moment might be an overwhelming task since there are plenty of options to choose from. Hence, we have sorted a list of happy, upbeat and trippy songs to make your wedding the biggest dance show ever. Here are some of the best tracks to make your sangeet ceremony the biggest carnival and filmy affair ever.

Nachde Ne Saare - Baar Baar Dekho

It's a perfect and official song for your bestie’s wedding! It's quick and upbeat and can go well for solo performances or you can mix it with other beats of dhol for a spectacular performance at a sangeet ceremony! Literally, a perfect song to pull the relatives off their seats.

Gud naal ishq mitha- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

With fast beats and perfect wedding-like lyrics, the song will uplift the spirits of the sangeet ceremony. You can even cut the fast beats and mish-mash it with other Punjabi mischievous songs like pallo latke or laung gawacha to add a burst of energy.

Cutiepie- Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

A song that is curated for sangeet or mehendi ceremony, cutie-pie song will make your guests get up and groove to its upbeat tunes. The cheerful lyrics and chirpy tunes are also cool for a solo dance performance.

Sweety Tera Drama- Bareilly ki Barfi

Are you that best friend or sister who has been tolerating your friend’s endless drama? Well, it's the time to say it out loud to the world as well. The peppy beats, great lyrics or sweety tera drama cannot be missed for a whole lot of fun.

Gallan goodiyan- Dil Dhadakne Do

Get the whole family grooving and bring them together on the dance floor with this good vibe song. The song is groovy and we are sure that the lyrics fit perfectly for such a good time like this.

Navrai majhi- English Vinglish

A perfect blend of slow and upbeat tunes that depicts the roller coaster of emotions. The song adds a traditional touch to your sangeet while making closed ones weep. It can be performed by the mother of the bride as it depicts her feelings towards the bride-to-be.

London thumakda- Queen

A highly energetic song that has been the soul of almost every wedding ceremony. London thumakda will definitely make everyone groove while making them all happy and cheerful.

Also Read: 3 Henna substitutes to upgrade your Mehendi function to the next level