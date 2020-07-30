  1. Home
Here’s everything you should know about floral jewellery for your wedding

Floral jewellery always helps to jazz up your Mehendi look. They are also in trend right now. So, read below to consider certain things before choosing your floral jewellery for the BIG day.
When it comes to talking about jewellery for your Mehendi function, then the floral ones are always on the top of the priority list. Currently, they are in trend and without a gorgeous flower maang tikka, this wedding ritual is not completed.

So, you have to invest some energy and money on your floral jewellery to make your Mehendi look up to the mark. Here's some information about this type of ornament and its latest designs.

What you should know about floral jewellery for your wedding?

1-  There are three types of floral jewellery, i.e. fresh flower jewellery, dry flower jewellery and flower jewellery of gota. The first one needs to be worn on the same day. Second and the third ones can be preserved.

2-  If you are opting for flower jewellery for the Mehendi occasion, then make sure their colours are finely contrasted with your Mehendi outfit. You should not blend the colours together.

3-  The flower necklace needs to be chosen according to the neckline of your outfit. If you are wearing high neck, then opt for delicate flowers with longer strings.

4-  There is no rule of wearing flower jewellery individually. You can mix and match them with beads, pearls and the tukdis of Kundan.

5-  If you are opting for a bold colour or design of the flower jewellery, then try to keep your wedding outfit simple and subtle.

6-  It is always advisable to select fresh flowers for the jewellery as they are environment-friendly. But if maintaining them is a big hassle, then artificial ones are suitable for you.

7-  If floral jewellery seems very common to you, then there are other options also like floral dupatta, floral lehenga, floral kalire, etc. You can search online for it.

8-  If you are aiming for a traditional look, then rose, jasmine and mogra are the best options. But button daisies and spider orchids will work wonders for a contemporary look.

