Here’s how to incorporate Foliage into your summer wedding décor

While the floral touch is always put first when it comes to wedding décor, something is soothing and livelily about going green to amplify the entire wedding venue! Lush greens are embracing their way back into the wedding decoration with the hint of a refreshingly fresh look. Foliage is not only prominent to affix a sheer natural beauty but it is also famed to keep you fresh and energetic during those big fat wedding functions (especially during summer). All it takes is a little effort to match these hints of green with the dainty elements and the venue will all glam up in a natural, classic and clean vibe while bracing the tone of your celebrations, oh-so-perfect photographs and happily ever after.

Here are stunning ways to incorporate foliage in your summer wedding décor.

The energizing mandap touch

Ditch the old school way of decoration (flowers) and shape an outstanding mandap in an eco-friendly way with lush greenery all around. You can cover pillars in greens, choose a green shaped tropical mandap adorned with fairy lights or big fancy yellow lighting over the roof. Change and shape the texture of the foliage as per your requirement and complement everything with the colour palette to depict an eye-catchy and splendid statement.

Picture perfect green backdrop

Backdrops are the backbones of your wedding! Not only do they work perfectly to create photographs and lifetime memories but they can also shape the overall décor by adding a visual volume to it. The key to adding a new dimension to your backdrop is to complement the greens with LED custom light boards. Personalised messages, the matching of your name or hashtags over the foliage-covered backdrop will liven up your wedding photos and add a touch of contemporary uniqueness.

A green tablescape

While using foliage, dare to be a little different! If the surroundings of your venue are all adorned up nicely but the middle looks empty and dull, then embracing foliage as the filler is what you need to do. Fill up the dining table with small, pretty yet cute greens (in vases or pots) along with mini scented candles will not only bloom up the entire décor but also augments a magical dimension to your venue.

Dazzling ceiling

Right from bar ceiling, to entrance to walkways- just draping the ceilings are never enough to make your wedding venue attractive. To liven up the overall décor, paying a little attention to the ceiling will spice up everything. Greeny danglers, terrariums and foliage chandeliers are gaining the major attraction nowadays. And why not? These look absolutely stunning and also break the monotony of floras while giving pleasure to the eyes. To transform the feeling into something magical, you can also complement danglers with fairy lights or big bulbs.

