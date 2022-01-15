Here’s how to mentally prepare for your first night after arranged marriage

When you contemplate your first night after an arranged marriage, some people find themselves nervous, while others experience excitement. Then there are those who feel anxiety and even a fear of possibly embarrassing themselves in front of their partner. However, in the hopes of helping you make the best of your wedding night, we bring you a few ways you can mentally prepare for this, especially if you happen to be bedding a stranger.

Choose comfort over flimsy lingerie

No matter what you witness in cinema it is advised that you keep your wedding night as comfortable as possible for you. So, you might want to skip the skimpy lingerie until you are more at ease undressing in front of your spouse. Choose cosy pyjamas or anything else you feel comfortable in when you head to bed.

Focus on conversation instead of performance

It is drilled into us all to focus on performance and please your partner on this night. However, a great way to start is to make your partner feel comfortable sleeping next to you, since it may be your first time spending the night together. So, open up to your husband or wife and have a heartfelt conversation and the love shall come naturally.

Do reconsider your amorous activities if you live in a joint family

It can be easy to get carried away in the flow of things on your first night. However, with thin bedroom walls between you and your new family, the last thing you want to do is sully their slumber with your moans. So, reconsider being noisy while being intimate on your wedding night if you share a home with several other elders and kids. However, if you are at a hotel or somewhere other than your home, you can feel free to be just as noisy as you prefer.

Whether you happen to be the bride or the groom stepping into your new life after an arranged marriage, there are bound to be a million thoughts running through your mind. So, use these tips to calm your mind and start your married life on a positive note.

