Here’s how to set up a sanitising station at your wedding

If you’re having a wedding during a pandemic, then setting up a sanitising station is a must to ensure the safety of you and your to-be spouse and your guests.

The new normal is to keep sanitising your hands, maintain social distancing and always without a doubt, wear a mask. However, a pandemic cannot stop weddings. People fall in love and want to commit to each other for a lifetime, regardless of a pandemic. The pandemic cannot dampen their spirits to celebrate their special day with their loved ones.

Keep the DJ, keep the decorations as pretty as possible and keep the wedding spirit alive. Just make sure to take all necessary precautions to safeguard your health and to make the best of your big day. Setting up a sanitising station at your wedding can be a useful trick to ensure hand hygiene is being followed. So, here are some tips to set up one at your wedding.

Keep the theme in mind

Whether the theme is a royal one or a victorian one, style your sanitising station while keeping the theme in mind and keep sanitisers in designers bottles in accordance with the theme.

Set up a memento station

Keep things like gajras, souvenirs, colourful wedding return gifts along with the sanitisers to make the corner look colourful and attractive.

Put up signages

Just like there are signs to indicate where the food is being served, put up a sign for the sanitiser station to make your guests know.

Make sure there is no rush at the sanitising station

Either give individual bottles to everyone or set up a contactless sanitising station to avoid rush near the station and to ensure that social distancing is being maintained.

Keep a box of tissues

With everybody dressed in their best attires to celebrate your big day, you don’t want anybody to spoil their outfits with sanitisers. So, keep a box of tissue on the station for everybody to wipe their hands after using the sanitiser.

