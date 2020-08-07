  1. Home
Here’s how to throw a perfect bachelorette party for your bestfriend

Are you planning a bachelorette party for your bestfriend or sister? Here are some tips to follow on how to throw a bachelorette party that goes off without a hitch.
Pulling of an unforgettable bachelorette party isn’t an easy job. It can be a real challenge, when there's a lot of organisation and communication involved. Not every bachelorette party involves dancing men, flowing river of alcohol and rhinestone-emblazoned gear reading Team Bride. 

Planning a perfect bachelorette party is a mixed bag of cautious and thorough planning. There's no hard-and-fast rule on the ideal date for a bachelorette.  We recommend one month prior to the wedding date is a good timeframe as it's not so close to the big day that the bride will be too hassled and not too far away. We broke down 5 tips on how to throw a bachelorette party that goes off without a hitch. 

1.       Know The Budgets 

What your favourite party planner won’t tell you is the fact that bachelorette parties can be expensive if you don't budget properly. Discuss with the whole bride-squad to check what should be an attainable budget before you kickstart the planning. There could be a difference in budget depending if there’s a club party in the town or on the beaches of Vegas.  

2.       Bride-Squad Group Chat
You might be taking the reins on planning this overall bachelorette party, but it’s always great to have little help from your best girlfriends to execute the plans. That’s where the group chat comes handy. It keeps everyone in loop about the whereabouts of the party and you can always name the chat something quirky to uplift the enthusiasm.

3.       Pick A Location
You might envision the dream bachelorette party to a party beach in Goa, but maybe the to-be-bride is more of a relaxing spa retreat kind of a girl. The crux of planning for the party venue is to make sure that your bride-to-be would love the place. Keep her choices and preferences in mind as this would make it extra special for her.

4.       Collect The Hints 
The whole point of having a bachelorette party is to make your bride-to-be happy and excited. You need to make sure that you include a lot of surprises that she will love. To plan these surprises, get in touch with the rest of bridal-squad to piece hints and ideas together for a dreamy perfect party.  Maybe your bride told her sister that she wants those ‘Team Bride’ t-shirts.

Also Read: How would you like to host a party as per your zodiac signs?

5.       Duration Of The Party 
It’s important to figure out how long the party's going to last. It can be an all-nighter or a whole fun-filled weekend. Discuss with the whole squad, get a note of everyone’s time and get started to plan the most amazing dreamy bachelorette party.

