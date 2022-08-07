Here's how to infuse blue and champagne gold hues in your wedding décor

After a long influence of pastel tones, people are finally embracing offbeat yet royal tones like blue in their wedding decor. Right from cyan, and navy to royal blue and aqua-marine, there are varied tones of this rich shade that can be incorporated into the décor of your D-day and can be complemented with champagne gold for a magnificent and gorgeous colour palette. Not only does it look decent, but it also depicts chic and sophisticated vibes when paired well with other royal elements. While mish-mashing pastel and beige accents are quite simple, making a statement from such deep and dark tones requires a bit more skill. Here we bring you different ways to spruce your wedding decor with the infusion of champagne gold and blue tones for a sophisticated feel.

Satin blue drapes for a chic and sophisticated look

Satin drapes look royal and bring a flair of whimsy to your décor. To finely blend the appearance accompany drapes with white seating and cute fluffy cushions and will surely do all the wonders. You can pitch on champagne gold-inspired intricate prints in the drapes to accentuate the look. Complement the drapes with big bulbs for a significant appearance.

Moroccan print-inspired stage setting for the royal touch

The traditional Moroccan prints are the perfect blend of blue and white tones that represent calmness and serenity. The pop of Moroccan-inspired prints reflects a plush atmosphere along with hinting at traditional vibes. Aladdin lanterns can also be accompanied by such prints to bring a touch of affluence.

A golden seating for the imperial imprint

A golden seating not only visually appeals to your guests but also converts the décor of your D-day into more lively, fancy and majestic. You can colour coordinate the seating with the backdrops and a little sparkle of the gold on the sides acts like a cherry on the top. Golden tabletops complemented with some floral touches, dried leaves or elegant artefacts like golden bells on the ceilings or mini floor lamps to bring out the best.

Golden jaalis for a splendid appearance

Golden jaalis that are fabricated with delicate carvings can amp up the look of your décor. Moreover, they are available in multiple patterns including geometric designs or traditional symmetry so that you can choose as per your theme and liking. Champagne golden jaali patterns demonstrate orthodoxly and lavishing vibes while making your venue absolutely spectacular and lavishing.

Get creative with your d-day décor and bring the oomph, set the tone with blue and champagne gold hues.

