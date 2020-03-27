Here's how to plan a grand wedding within your budget in India

Planning for your wedding? You must have endless creative ideas in your mind with decoration, venue, food, outfits, jewellery, etc. But if you have a limited budget for this occasion then you have to take care of certain things. Having a grand wedding within a budget is still possible. You just have to be a little wiser while booking your venue, cuisine, buying outfits, jewellery and hiring a photographer.

People assume that hiring renowned professionals and investing in expensive things is only way to have a grand wedding. But there is an alternate option where you can arrange a grand wedding by cutting down on your budget. For example, you don’t have to book 5-Star hotels, choosing only international cuisine, hiring a popular photographer, etc. There is always an alternative option which can make your wedding a grand one.

Check out the tips of having a grand wedding within your budget.

Choose the right venue

Avoid booking a 5-star hotel for your wedding and instead choose a venue in the outskirts to cut down on your budget. Wedding planners also suggest that wedding celebrations arranged during an offseason will help you to save money as hotels and banquets offer discounts during this time. Also, try to have your wedding on a weekday to get a good deal. Go for the venues where you don’t have to take their in-house decoration and catering panels.

Go for desi cuisine

Avoid including international cuisine as they will increase the cost per plate. So, include only Indian cuisines as much as possible.

Be wise with the decoration

You can save on your budget by opting for the decoration with lights and artificial flowers rather than fresh flowers and fabrics.

Get your outfit on rent

Wedding outfits are a major area of expenses. They are usually worn only once, but they can really grasp a huge portion of your fixed budget. So, try to rent clothes rather than buying them. You can also take a design of your choice and get it stitched locally.

Skip printing traditional wedding cards

You can create an e-card or a video for your guests to invite them. And if they are not so tech savvy then print a small number of wedding cards for the invitation.

Have a look at the photography

Don’t go for hiring a renowned professional photographer. You can hire freelancers or who are new in the business; they will charge you less. But book them after reviewing their work samples.