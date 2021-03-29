Holi 2021: Post Holi skin care tips from expert for all brides to be

If you are a bride to be and playing Holi, then you have to be extra careful about your skin. Because colours can damage your skin causing different issues in it, which will eventually ruin your D-Day. So, here are some post Holi skin care tips for all brides to be from Ameesha Mahajan of RM aesthetics.

Holi is the happiest and the most colourful festival of the year. Everyone is super excited and all set to jump on the spirit of colours. But it’s important to keep your skin protected before Holi and then take appropriate precautions post Holi. And if you are a bride to be and playing Holi, then you need to follow all guidelines to protect your skin from any kinds of possible damages. So, here are some post Holi skincare tips from Dr Ameesha Mahajan of RM aesthetics.

Getting Rid of the Colour

Right after you have played Holi, dust off the excess colour while it's dry, before getting into the shower. When you are ready to take bath, use lukewarm or cold water to rinse of the colour, try to remove as much as possible without the soap.

Then use a mild soap to take bath. You can also use a DIY scrub made with oats and curd or besan curd and honey to take off the colour. Stay away from using any harsh products to remove the stubborn colour as it can do more harm than good.

Hydration is the Key

After taking bath, apply a thick layer of moisturiser or oil to hydrate the skin. Stick to plain oils without any additives like coconut oil or olive oil as they do not irritate the skin. You can also apply aloe vera gel to the skin as it has soothing properties. Continue to take extra care of the skin for at least 1-week post-Holi to take care of the skin’s natural barrier.

Hair Care

Firstly, use plain water to rinse off excess colour from the hair. Then use a mild, sulphate free shampoo to wash off the colour. You could also use a DIY hair mask made with a mix of curd, coconut oil and aloe vera gel. Post shampoo, keep it on for 20 minutes and wash again to help remove residual colour. It's best to use a hydrating conditioner post-wash to keep the hair hydrated and lustrous.

Stay Away from Makeup

Our skin gets irritated with the Holi colours and also due to staying out in sun for prolonged periods during Holi, make sure to ditch your makeup for at least a week post-Holi. Stick to hydrating moisturisers, tinted sunscreen and a lip balm.

No to Waxing, Bleach & Facials

Waxing and Bleach after Holi are a big No-No. They can further damage and dry up the skin, thus damaging its natural barrier. Facials can also irritate the skin especially the ones which use steam before removing blackheads and whiteheads. So, ditch the salon visit for at least a week post-Holi.

Soothe any Skin Rash

If you experience any itching while playing Holi, wash off the colours immediately. If you get any red bump on the skin which is itchy or a sunburn due to staying out in the sun for too long, you can take an ice cube and rub it directly to the affected area. You could also use a towel dipped in ice-cold water and do cold compresses over the area. Once the irritation reduces, you can apply calamine lotion to soothe the skin.

In case you develop any blisters or a rash with uncontrollable itching, make sure to timely show a dermatologist.

Also Read: 4 Exclusive expert tips on how to make your destination wedding more special, memorable and unique

Share your comment ×