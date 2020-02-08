Honeymoon Ideas: Check out the most popular destinations for a honeymoon on a BUDGET

Are you planning for a budget honeymoon? Then check our list of some popular destinations which will give you a great experience and also not burn a hole in your pocket.

Planning for a budget honeymoon but confused with the destination? Here we have listed some top-most national and international destinations which will be the perfect backdrop to romance and spend time with your better half. Hill stations, beach locations, historical sites all are listed below to help you plan your honeymoon according to your choice. We know that shopping is one of the prime attractions for every travel plan so we have done it accordingly. Each destination below offers a great experience for shopping as well. The islands, sightseeing, water activities, historical sites of these regions are up for an unforgettable honeymoon to start a new life.



So, check out the popular destinations for your budget honeymoon right below.

Shimla

Shimla is one of the best honeymoon destinations for summer. The cold weather of the 'Queen of Hills' is all you need to make your honeymoon a memorable one. A 4-5 days trip to Shimla in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh is a perfect destination for your budget honeymoon. Viceregal lodge, trek to the Army Cantonment, visiting the scandal point, experiencing the sunset are some of the prime attractions of this region.

Udaipur

If you want to arrange your honeymoon in the middle of history and traditions, then a 3-4 days trip to Udaipur is a perfect choice. You can experience your honeymoon with a dash of Rajputi royalty. The astounding Jag Mandir Palace and the beautiful lake around it will overwhelm your romantic mood. Lake Pichola, Summer Fort, Kumbhalgarh Fort, tasting the authentic Rajasthani Thali are the main attractions of this city.

Andaman

Beaches are always on top in the priority list for newlywed couples for honeymoon. So, Andaman would be a great choice for it. Port Blair, Havelock, Ross Island, Red Skin are the most popular places in Andaman to visit. In activities, scuba diving, snorkelling, experiencing beach dinner are the prime ones of this place.



Agra - The City of Taj Mahal

A honeymoon cannot be more romantic than having Taj Mahal with you in your romantic time. 2-3 days trip to Agra is a perfect honeymoon destination to start your new life with the epitome of love 'Taj Mahal'. Experiencing the Taj in full moonlight, sightseeing the Agra city, visiting Salim Chisti Dargah, and Sikandra are the prime attractions of this city.

Singapore

For a budget international destination, Singapore is a perfect choice. This island country offers you some astounding views to make your trip more romantic. Some of the activities to do here are shopping at Orchard Road, Bumboat tour in Downtown Singapore, tasting several dishes in Chinatown, experiencing the nightlife at Clarke Quay. For a honeymoon trip to Singapore, 7 nights and 8 days would be perfect.



Malaysia

The land of pristine beaches with islands, cultures, and history is going to make your honeymoon a memorable one. The region has a rich collection of flora and fauna as well. For a budget international honeymoon, Malaysia offers us to try the night-time diving, visiting the islands, jungle trekking, water sports for couples. It's ideal for 6 nights and 7 days of trips.

Thailand

Thailand is the most popular international budget honeymoon. It offers sandy beaches, relaxing Thai massage, mesmerizing scenic views, exciting shopping experiences, popular dining resorts etc. Other than these, you can also visit Rai Le, take a trip on a cruise to explore the islands, indulge yourself in several water activities etc. Phuket, Phi Phi island, Krabi Island, and Koh Samui are the most popular beaches of this region. 6 nights and 7 days are perfect for a honeymoon trip to Thailand.

Bali

Bali in Indonesia offers you a luxurious honeymoon experience with its island resorts. The calm and serene beaches with their soothing views of Bali are perfect to make your honeymoon more romantic, intimate, and of course memorable. Adventurous water sports, walking around the sandy beaches, sightseeing are some of the things to indulge in here. It can also be toured within 6 nights and 7 days.

