Honeymoon Tips: Check out the go to places in Singapore perfect for a honeymoon

Check out the romantic locations in Singapore to visit on your honeymoon trip.

Singapore is one of the most romantic locations to visit for honeymoon. Singapore is the sovereign island located in Southeast Asia. The territory of Singapore consists of 59 islands in total. Singapore has always been popular among honeymoon couples for housing numerous tranquil beaches, gardens and parks and other popular spots. Singapore caters for all kinds of purposes to make the honeymoon a memorable one. So, check out the romantic places in Singapore for planning a honeymoon.



Bukit Batok Town Park

This popular place in Singapore is loved by photographers for capturing the couple or wedding moments. This park is surrounded by scenic forests and serene lake. For a perfect honeymoon, this park is the best option. It is also known by Xiao Guilin by the locals.



Jewel Box

This is another romantic place in Singapore, which is consists of Mount Faber Park. A cable car ride around the park or a romantic dinner at the park is all you need to make your honeymoon a memorable one.



Marina Bay Sands

This is one of the popular spots for couples. You can enjoy the water jets, watch the lasers and fire geysers over there.



Gardens by the Bay

This place, perfect for honeymoon couples, is adorned with gardens that have native and exotic plants. The man-made mountain biome is another attraction of this park.



Beaches of Sentosa

Sentosa Island is known for having calm and serene beaches offering some fun sea sports. You can also visit the Butterfly Park and Insect Kingdom, play beach volleyball on the Siloso Beach, relax by going for a spa massage.



Botanic Gardens

Take a tour around the National Orchid Garden here which houses over 2000 orchids. A walk through the virgin rainforest will give you a soothing experience.



Other spots in Singapore

Some of the other spots in Singapore perfect for couples on a honeymoon include St. John's Island, Yueh Hai Ching Temple, Esplanade Roof Garden, Singapore Flyer, Universal Studios, Fort Canning Hill, Mount Faber, Marine Life Park, Henderson Waves, Haji Lane, Night Safari, etc.

Read More