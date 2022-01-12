How to add love and music to your Sangeet inspired by Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's celebration

Whether you are having a destination wedding or a one in your home town, Sangeet is that one event where you can go as crazy as you want. An epic Sangeet night promises an evening full of Dance-Shance, music, laughter and fun, and this is what took place at the grandiose sangeet affair of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The couple’s mutual love for dance was one thing which we all went gaga for!

Here’s a list of exciting Sangeet takeaways from the couple’s lavish ceremony that might help you to make it into a more memorable night.

Floral Décor to add to the magic

Ankita and Vicky’s sangeet décor was all about glam and glitz. The décor definitely was worth making a statement. The fuchsia floral arrangement for the setup just transformed the entire venue into a whimsical world of beauty and shimmer which set the right kinda vibes. The decoration on the ceiling top area just added to the perfect photo booth for the couple. If you desire to go a bit classic, one can also use balls of flowers in marigold and saffron hues to create the magic.

Glitzy Bollywood stage setting

A sangeet ceremony is always incomplete without some latke-jhatke! In order to groove to the beats of dance, music, light, screens, troupes, dramas and what not, you need a glitzy stage setting to showcase your heart out in front of all. The stage at the couple’s sangeet night was all about Bollywood setting creating illusions as a backdrop ,smoke bombs, jazzy disco lights, sparklers and what not. To amp up the performance, you may include whatever element you like to add glitz to the celebration.

Starry Night theme

A starry night theme has been one of the most whimsical, ethereal, and utterly swoon-worthy wedding themes that a bride could wish for. It contributes so much to the wedding décor extravaganza. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s ceremony evolved around the most glam elements like beautiful chandeliers, candelabras, mirror backdrop panels and so much more that added to the grandness and charm of the event. This can be the best selection for your blingy and star-like night!

These fun sangeet ideas will definitely make your night livelier. Lastly, don’t forget to lose yourself. Let them whistle while you and your friends and family dance the night away!

