How to create a DIY invitation card for your wedding?

Are you having a small intimate wedding? Then a DIY wedding card will be the best fit for your guests. Check out the video below to make it on your own.

DIY things work wonders for a small and intimate wedding. It saves money and you also don’t need to rush to shopping for this. Since intimate and small weddings are quite personal so doing DIY hacks for the decoration and others will be perfect for them. But have you ever thought about a DIY wedding invitation?

A DIY wedding invitation card is even a better idea for your small wedding function. You can arrange it according to your preference and choices. And you can be playful with the designs as well. They will also show your quirky style if you don’t like the typical wedding invitation card designs.

Tips to keep in mind while creating your DIY wedding invitation card:

1- This is going to be your creation for your big day. So, it has to be a reflection of your personality. Make it according to your style.

2- Keep the wedding theme in your mind before the creation. They both should complement each other.

3- Don’t think about the colours. You can go offbeat and use uncommon shades.

4- While going offbeat with colours, you can also play with shape and size. It doesn’t have to be a typical one. You can create a different odd shape of it.

5- Once, the card is ready, then decide the tone of your words. Would it be completely formal or a bit casual? Since it’s a DIY card, so slightly casual tone will look good.

6- Keep it simple. Just because you are making it, don’t crowd the card with too many designs, patterns, words, etc.

7- You are going to create them, start making them early. It should be started at least 3-4 months before the wedding.

Watch the video below to make DIY invitation card for your wedding

