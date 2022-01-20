How to get creative with comfy seating in micro weddings

With Indian wedding decor getting all quirky and OTT, we can't help but fall in love with the gorgeous wedding seating ideas. A pandemic will inevitably make your wedding look different- but no worries because we have got you covered for your intimate wedding seating with creativity to make it both sassy and sentimental.

So, if you are wondering how to bring that X factor in your wedding seating décor, here we suggest you 4 creative comfy seating ideas.

1. Spiral setup

In order to make your wedding a more ‘intimate’ affair, you can arrange the chairs in a spiral setup around the mandap. How amazing it will be as you circle your way for the ‘pheras’ seeing each and every guest? This setup would work best for a small to moderate guest list.

2. Comfy Charpai Seating

A charpai seating can add that much needed desi-tadka on your wedding functions. You can even play around with some fabrics and colours as you follow a specific theme to bring the oomph factor with this style of seating arrangement.

3. Scattered Cushions and Mattresses

Guests will want a relaxing and inviting sitting arrangement while they have to sit for the pheras. You can fill the area with mattresses and cushions to give a more personal touch to your wedding mandap. This can give your guests a unique guest experience while they chit-chat and enjoy the elegant affair.

4. Pastel Sofa Sets

Super comfortable sofa sets are the perfect way to make the guests lounge at your wedding. This way your guests will have a view with comfort and style. Since it’s already a close-knit wedding, dark colour combinations will make the venue look smaller. You can opt for the pastels and hues to make it look bigger.

Bookmark your favourite ones now and embrace your wedding traditions with a lovely seating décor.

