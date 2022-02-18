How to manage wedding planning in a long-distance relationship

If you thought being in a long-distance relationship was tough, then wait until you experience the subtle intricacies of marrying a partner who lives in another city. Whether your fiancé is in another state or country, planning your wedding from different cities can be stressful. Yet, if you wish to plan your wedding while in a long-distance relationship, then read on. Use can use these tips to simplify your life ahead of your nuptials.

Divide and conquer your tasks

Make a wedding planning checklist that includes everything from choosing a photographer, the venue, caterer, wedding planner to the gift baskets you wish to finalise for the ceremony. How divide up the tasks between your family and his so you can tackle each one independently and check in with your fiancé before finalising them all. Divide the tasks between family members and relatives who are eager to help so as to simplify the process of planning your wedding.

Shop online or virtually accompany your partner

Being in different cities doesn’t mean you can’t shop together, simply video call your lover and include them in the process. Have a girlfriend hold up the phone camera while you parade around in your shortlisted wedding lehengas. His best friends can send you pictures of him wearing sherwanis so you can make a decision on the outfits together. You can also shop online and share links with each other to ensure both your outfits are color coordinated ahead of the wedding.

Plan one short trip to encompass food tastings

While you may not be in the same city as your fiancé all the time, you can plan one short trip a month or two before your wedding. This can help you tackle the major tasks that you must do together. Right from visiting the finalised venue to tasting the wedding menu served up by your shortlisted caterers to cake tastings; you can schedule a 3-day trip to do it all.

This is also a great time to have a final meeting with your wedding planners or take couple dance lessons ahead of your wedding.

