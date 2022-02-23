How to strengthen your bond with your husband despite living in a joint family

It is said that when you get married, you marry your husband’s entire family. And while this is true, the joys of living in a joint family with a packed household is only peppered very slightly with annoyance at not getting enough one-on-one time with your spouse. If you find that your daily schedule and work schedule is entirely different from your husband’s then that’s probably the reason why you’re spending such little time together. So, read on to discover how you can strengthen your bond with your husband despite living in a joint family.

Find common hobbies together

Be it reading together before bedtime, joining him while he’s into gaming or even expressing interest in learning to drive that can bring you two closer. Simply ask him to induct you into any of his routine activities. You can also take on a new hobby together like tennis lessons or even working on your fitness together with gym sessions or a morning walk.

Plan honesty hour every month

Having a large family means that you may not be able to fully express your feelings and opinions on all matters all the time. Sometimes it is another’s feelings you wish to protect, while on some occasions you stay silent to keep the peace. Nevertheless, this leaves a lot of matters unresolved and your partner has no idea about your true feelings on the subject. So, to dispel this and bring you closer, have an hour of honesty each month where you sit together and discuss things that happened that you didn’t like or open up to each other and share your feelings at this time.

Take short day trips together

Many times, couples in a joint family don’t get any time together because their couple plans are encroached upon by other relatives who then make it a group hangout. So, sneak away together on short road trips or a long drive in an unplanned manner to ensure you get those special moments of alone time with your spouse.

Such simple initiatives can bring you closer even if you live in a crowded home.

