Hyderabad To Jaisalmer: 5 Palaces in India for a Royal Indian Wedding Experience

Planning for a royal destination wedding? Here are the 5 most beautiful palaces in India for a rich, straight-out-of-movies wedding experience.

Disney movies are proof that every girl dreams of getting married to her prince charming at the top of a magnificent castle. In India, we get an actual opportunity to have a royal wedding at an opulent palace dressed in a regal attire.

Palace weddings are a gigantic dream that can be only successful with thorough research and planning. Therefore, we have rounded up a list of most astonishing palaces in India that you can consider for your grand destination wedding.

1. Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad

This charming palace stands tall in the royal city of Nizams that offers the larger-than-life wedding celebration. To feel the enchanting Nizami era, this sophisticated palace offers a vibrant atmosphere to get married in. This palace is quite famous amongst the celebrities for weddings including Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s wedding.

2. Neemrana Fort Palace, Alwar

Built in the 15th century, this is one of the liveliest historical locations to tie the knot. With the Roman amphitheatre and serene hanging gardens, this 553 years old medieval fort-palace is one of the best places to get hitched at.

3. Fort Jadhavgarh, Pune

This 300-year-old luxury palace defines fine Maratha legacy to the core. With secret passages, dungeons, lush lawns, canons, and gun holes, this story also has interesting stories of royalty. With around 14 kilometres away from Pune, you cannot miss the scenic view of this palace. This heritage palace also tailors the weddings as per the couple’s choice.

4. Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur

Umaid Bhawan Palace is a gorgeous blend of eastern and western architecture. This architectural marvel hosted many massive celebrity weddings such as that of Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas and Rohit Navale & Shruti Kharbanda, who is the daughter of old-timer Bollywood actor Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

5. Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer

One of the cosiest places to get married at, this palace gives an enchanting royal wedding experience. Nestled amidst Thar Desert, this palace allows the couple to interchange the vows in the middle of the dunes that gives a rich taste of the rich Rajasthani tradition of the city.

