Iconic hairstyles from the past to rock this wedding season

From Audrey Hepburn to Jennifer Aniston, here are some iconic hairstyles from the past that you can don this wedding season.

Fashion is cyclic! What once was old becomes new again at some point of time in life. Fashion is no exception. Do you think that flared pants and crop tops are a coincidence? Well, they are not. But there’s nothing wrong in bringing back the iconic things of the past to the forefront.

The dazzling flamboyance and timeless beauty of the veteran actresses still leave an impression that can last a lifetime. Inspired by the past, we’ve compiled a list of iconic hairstyles that you can rock this wedding season.

1 Audrey Hepburn

Undoubtedly, one of the most iconic hairstyles of all time is Audrey Hepburn’s beehive from Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The hairstyle instantly became a hit among the ladies when it first came in the 1960s.

The hairstyle will look great with a sari or a lehenga alike. It will make you look chic without looking over the top.

2 Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse was known for her talent and her unique style. The beehive, bouffant hair and thick eyeliner were part of her unusual style that influenced many of her fans to don the same look.

This hairstyle will compliment anything you wear and make you look stunning.

3 Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer’s haircut in the Friends series became all the rage in the 1990s. The hairstyle even got the name the “Rachel cut” after her character in the series, Rachel Green.

If you are looking just for a haircut this wedding season, then this look is for you.

4 Brigitte Bardot

This French model, singer and actress became one of the most sought-after hair icons for the women of the 60s. She was famous for her hairstyles which can still be worn today and make anyone look like a diva.

5 Sarah Jessica Parker

Bring your inner Carrie Bradshaw out with Sarah’s iconic wavy hair. This hairstyle allowed the women of the late 90s to let their natural locks shine. Take inspiration from this look for the next time you are too lazy to go for a bun.

