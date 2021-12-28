Ideas for chic goodie bags to give out at your bachelorette party

When you plan a bachelorette bash, you want your party to stand out from others. A great way to do this is to plan thoughtful gestures for friends you’ve invited. You may give out creatively curated welcome bags to your guests or even hangover kits or swag bags to your bridesmaids. Wondering about the perfect things to add to your swag bags? Worry not, we bring you some intriguing ideas for return gifts that you can give out at your bachelorette bash.

Cruelty-free makeup for your bridesmaids

While curating a swag bag, your main concern is choosing items that will be useful for all of your guests. Makeup or cosmetics are such items that would be loved by almost every girl. Going for cruelty-free makeup is a smart move and you can include everything from eye-shadow palettes, lipsticks and nail polish to body glitter and eyeliners.

A range of vegan skincare essentials

You can choose from Korean skin care products for glass-like skin, to sheet masks, toners and even body lotions that grace one’s winter skincare regime. Feel free to include a wide mix of products and especially ones that suits every skin type from oily skin to sensitive skin that is prone to breakouts. It would be prudent to decide on a budget as you shall have to create bags for several women attending your party.

An exquisite selection of luxury perfumes

If you find yourself on a tight budget, you could opt for just one luxury fragrance per guest and then add cute items such as quirky lip balms, sweets and sunglasses to the bag. Top it off with confetti to add in some cheer! If you have a long guest list, then you can wait for a sale on cosmetics and fragrances on e-commerce portals and shop in bulk to get a neat discount.

While your guests may arrive with gorgeous presents for you, you can ensure they go home with a stunning swag bag as a return gift from your event!

