Important pieces of marriage advice for grooms to be

In Indian marriages more than any others around the globe, brides and grooms become an inseparable part of each other’s families. This can be quite a change for men as well, who must now live with a woman they barely know (in case of an arranged marriage). Furthermore, women can be quite shy or secretive about deeper issues within the marriage, so, you must make sure you get your bride to open up to you. If you’d like to build a solid marriage, here’s some important advice for grooms.

Remember that her family is your family too

As a groom, you must remember that you are essentially a son to her parents and must encourage her to continue to be there for her family. Whether this means frequent visits to her home or offering financial support every so often, you must consider them akin to your own parents.

Frequency of intimacy is no indicator of how well your marriage is going

A lot of men believe that if there are no problems in the bedroom, the relationship is going solid. However, this isn’t always the case. Healthy intimacy is a great beginning but you need to be able to be emotionally vulnerable with each other. Share your worries and problems with each other so you may resolve them together for a successful marriage.

Make sure you get enough time with your parents and friends just as you did before

In being a part of a couple, many men are stuck tending to their spouse and her needs whenever they are at home. This ensures that their social life and friends are on the back burner. If you devote all your time and energy to your spouse, you may soon grow to resent them. Make sure you have time for your family and friends just as you did before being wed.

It would be a good step to encourage your spouse to do the same so you both enjoy a solid support system of friends!

