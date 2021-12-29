Inappropriate questions you should never ask your future wife in an arranged marriage

Arranged marriages put us in situations where we must often pose awkward questions to strangers hoping that they are the one we’re destined to be with. However, this process gets even more complicated and hurtful when your prospective spouse asks questions that should never be voiced. In an effort to put and end to unsavory topics, we list some of things that you must never ask a woman you hope to make your future wife.

Probing her on how many men she has rejected before you

Just as you may be checking out the profiles of many women before selecting the right one for you, she may have faced a similar process while choosing her perfect groom. So, avoid asking her about how many guys she has rejected. Not only would it not help your self-esteem, but you never know how such a question may affect her.

Asking her whether she has been celibate

Having intimate relations with another individual is a personal choice. So, you must respect her decision and refrain from probing her about whether or not she’s a virgin or has been celibate.

Asking her if she as any male friends

It is probably impossible that her male family members and her prospective husband would be the only men in her life. Hence, you must be open to the fact that she has men in her life who are acquaintances and co-workers or cherished friends. After all, there’s no harm in building friendships with the opposite sex. Lastly, you must remember that there is no truth to the cliche that says girls and boys can never be just friends.

If you’re in a situation where someone is probing you about intricate aspects of your life, you must remember that it is your prerogative to answer only the questions you are comfortable with. You must choose to evade any line of questioning that you feel isn’t relevant.

