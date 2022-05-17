Old and gold memory display through pictures is one of the great ways to personalise your D-day and reminisce all the bygone happy days! Be it a small intimate ceremony or a big one, showcasing a happy collection of nostalgic times comes with plenty of benefits, the first one being pocket-friendliness. Yes, they are even DIY-able and Instagram-worthy that can twist your wedding décor up a notch. Adding these sentimental props to your wedding instantly set emotional meaningful vibes while glueing a warmth to your venue. Whether you want to display the pictures of your dating period or share a simple mix of happy moments of la Familia- get inspired by these display ideas and slay.

Here are some interesting ways to display old pictures at your wedding ceremony.

String it up

One of the most simplest ways to get lost in the memories of old times is hanging your memoirs with a help of fancy string and wooden clips. This hardly takes any minute and glam up your wedding venue in a lovely way. Long a touch of whimsy? You can opt for big bulbs and in between the space dangle your pictures. It works for a perfect photo booth too.

The rustic tree hooks

Going with a vineyard wedding or having a big tree at the entrance of your wedding venue? Take the wooden hoops or cardboards, hang them randomly on the branches and your sophisticated outdoor wedding venue or entrance is ready. To add detailing, you can also hang mason jars or pastel coloured flowers with the pictures to display your memories.

The retro centrepieces

Yet another cute and elegant way to depict the old pictures convert them into a creative centrepiece to stun the eyes of your guests. Print the picture of the bride and groom in the postcard format and place it over a photo holder. You can print some trivia about the picture or adding the table number over it is also a great option. Besides this, add a mish-mash of pastel floras covered in foliage. For a fairy-like tablescape, don’t forget to add candles.

Wooden door art gallery

Give the blast-from-the-past head and fill a wooden gate or wall with plenty of same-sized pictures. It can even contain pictures from your other ceremonies and can cover up some of your important guests as well. Pasting the initials of the bride-and-groom before starting the picture lane say, for example (J+I) are another unusual way to create Pinterest-y inspired wedding décor and vibes.

Do utilise the above-mentioned styles to create a wedding venue packed with nostalgia. If you want to give a touch of artistic vintage, then you can also pick peals or mirrors for a pretty memory lane. Don’t forget to let us know which one would you like to pick?

