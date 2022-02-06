Is it pre wedding jitters or should you cancel the Shaadi? Read on to find out

Planning a big fat desi shaadi is no easy task. The wedding madness can feel like mayhem for a lot of couples. While some struggle during the chaotic wedding planning phase, others tend to come closer to each other during this time. If you have been unsure of your feeling or getting pre-wedding jitters, then read on. We’ll help you discern whether you should act on those feelings or if it is just a mild case of cold feet before your big day.

You have a gut feeling that he/she’s not the one for you

While it is natural to feel the wedding jitters, if you have repeatedly feelings of doubt and concern, then you must dig deeper. If your gut is telling you he’s not the one, maybe you should listen. It would be prudent to try and discern why you feel that way. Is it the way they behave with you, their family or relatives that have caused you to grow doubtful? Understand that cancelling your wedding will be far easier than opting for divorce or separation a few years down the line.

You experienced a nightmare about your marriage

It is natural to have vivid wedding dreams when all you do is prepare for the big day. But repeated nightmares can be your subconscious mind telling you that something isn’t right. Talk to your future spouse or your bestie to understand why you feel that way.

You’re attracted to other men or women

Being engaged is a pretty special feeling, but if you’ve already started to feel stuffy in the relationship and feel an attraction for other men or women, it could bode trouble. This could be anything from wanted to download a dating app, being hesitant to delete or uninstall dating apps, feeling like you wish to call your ex or even getting a crush on your cute wedding photographer.

Consider these as warning signs that you do not feel committed to your fiancé. It may be time to consider whether you really want to marry them.

