From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Soha Ali Khan: THESE Bollywood brides donned heirloom trousseau on their wedding

Here are the 4 gorgeous Bollywood brides who donned their bridal looks with family heirlooms.

After a wedding date is finalised, the most important thing that women fright about is their wedding trousseau. All the beautiful brides start their wedding attire hunt months before ‘the day’. But let’s be real, finding a perfect lehenga is a daunting task because women are super picky about exact tone, elaborated flair and the flawless fit.

We all have dreamt of wearing a gorgeous blush pink lehenga like Anushka Sharma or traditional ornaments like Deepika Padukone wore on their special day. But not every dreamy lehenga comes with a price tag. However, the desire for brand new designer lehengas and jewellery is often replaced with beautiful family heirlooms that once belonged to your mother or mother-in-law. It’s like showering blessing and love from your mother that signifies your generational bond with your family. Here are 4 gorgeous celebrity brides who donned their bridal looks with family heirlooms.

1. Kareena Kapoor wore mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore's trousseau

Kareena Kapoor’s wedding with Saif Ali Khan was one of the most awaited events in Bollywood. Every aspiring bride was eagerly awaiting Kareena’s bridal look, expecting a beautiful designer outfit. But she donned her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore’s clothing from her Nikah to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The traditional rustic-orange sharara with heavy embroidery and gold zari, originally belonged to Saif’s grandmother and passed down over generations of Pataudi brides.



2. Konkona Sen Sharma wore her grandmother's jewellery

Mostly seen in handloom cotton or linen sarees at the awards functions and promotional events, Konkona’s intimate wedding with ex-husband Ranvir Shorey also reflected her monochrome aesthetic. Deviating from the traditional Bengali trousseau, she complemented her minimalistic silk gold lehenga with stunning kundan earrings and layered necklace that she inherited from her grandmother.

3. Neha Dhupia wore heirloom ring from Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had a hushed wedding celebration, but she did grab eyeballs with the classy combination of blush pink lehenga with a gorgeous kundan pearl choker set. What stole the show was the vintage heirloom ring worn by her, which belonged to the Bedi family and was a symbol of her acceptance into the family.

4. Soha Ali Khan wore mother, Sharmila Tagore’s heritage jewellery

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got hitched after seven years of dating. On her wedding day, the youngest daughter of the Pataudi’s donned heavily embellished ivory-gold lehenga with orange dupatta. She paired this up with the royal, emerald-green beaded raani haar that belonged to her mother’s heritage collection and has been in the family for generations.

