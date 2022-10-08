The most beautiful thing about India is its rich and diverse culture, where people celebrate every festival (regardless of any caste, creed, or religion) with great joy and pomp while embracing the festival spirit with open arms. One such most popular fasting festival celebrated in India, especially in the northern and western parts, is Karwa Chauth - symbolizing a celebration of marriage, love, and the unbreakable bond that a husband and wife share.

In most basic words, Karwa Chauth is a festival wherein women fast for the well-being and long and healthy lives of their husbands. But do you know how Karwa Chauth began? What is its history and significance? More importantly, does every city in India celebrate Karwa Chauth in the exact same way? You do not have to scroll multiple Google pages to answer all your questions. We are here to your rescue! Here, in this article, there is everything that you want to know about Karwa Chauth- from its origin to how women celebrate this festival across India. Read on! What is Karwa Chauth?

You can break down the term Karwa Chauth into two separate halves - Karwa (meaning or referring to an earthen pot of water) and Chauth (meaning fourth as in the day). Both the words, when put together, signify that people celebrate the fasting festival of Karwa Chauth on the fourth day after Poornima (full Moon) in the month of Kartik (as per the Hindu calendar). Why is Karwa Chauth celebrated? What is the origin and story behind celebrating Karwa Chauth in India?

Well, it all began in the northern regions of India. There are numerous ancient and mythological legends revolving around the festival of Karwa Chauth. These legendary tales explain the sacrifices that women have been making for their pure and eternal love for their husbands. In fact, Karwa Chauth features in the infamous Mahabharata mythology stories of Draupadi, Savitri, Satyavan, and the Pandavas. Karwa Chauth, also known as Niraja Vrat or Karak Chaturthi, is a one-day fasting festival wherein women keep fasts for the healthy, safe, and longer lives of their husbands. What is the importance and significance of celebrating Karwa Chauth?

According to Hindu tradition, Karwa Chauth is one of the most important fasting festivals, especially for married women, that is celebrated across India. It begins with a small early morning (before sunrise) prayer. Women prepare Sargi. Sargi is basically a platter that usually consists of dry fruits, paratha, curry, sweets, and coconut water along with Suhaag samagri, including small items of clothing, Sindoor (or Kumkum), Bangles, Bindi, Mehendi, Alta (red dye), and other cosmetics. Furthermore, on a silver plate, there are a few more pooja items like Diya, agarbatti (incense sticks), dhoop, and chhanni (sieve). Women offer this platter along with a glass of water to Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati. Later that evening, the same platter is served to the Moon Lord to seek blessings and longevity of marriage. Moreover, as per the legends, it is also believed that all the negative emotions are filtered when the wife looks at the Moon and then her husband through a sieve, bringing in harmony between them. How do women celebrate Karwa Chauth?

The fast begins with sunrise and continues throughout the day until the women see the moonrise (one of the most important celestial bodies according to Hindu mythology). Then they pray, offer Prasad to Lord Moon, and break their fast by drinking water from an earthen pot or silver (Chandi) vessel. Women do not eat or drink anything the entire day of this festival and offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati before praying to the Moon God. Karwa Chauth is celebrated by women across India to ask Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati for their protection against difficulties and harm and shower their abundant blessings. This fasting festival is also believed to bring in happiness, peace, love, and joy into the lives of all married people. How do women celebrate Karwa Chauth across India? Primarily celebrated across northern and western Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh - there is only a slight variation in how women celebrate Karwa Chauth across the states of India. Whilst the overall gist of this fasting festival remains the same, women of different Indian states celebrate Karwa Chauth with a few minor tweaks, modifications, rituals, and alterations - ranging from alternative celebrations and thali decorations to diverse food rituals and Prasad offerings. So, here we will look at how women celebrate Karwa Chauth across 10 Indian states with their own little touch! Karwa Chauth in Jammu

In Jammu, women dress like new brides (before the moonrise) and gather around in groups to exchange mythological tales and stories to explain the significance of the festival to first-time fasters and celebrators.

Moreover, In Jammu, there is a ritual wherein women add wheat grains to their Karwas (earthen pots). This serves two purposes. While offering water, they also offer these wheat grains to the Moon Lord for a good married life, abundant food, and a great Rabi season (winter crops). Apart from this minor difference, women celebrate Karwa Chauth in Jammu almost similar to every other Indian state. Karwa Chauth in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana

In these Indian states, women celebrate Karwa Chauth by following the overall pooja preparations and rituals that are similar to how the Karwa Chauth festival is celebrated all across India. However, the only minute difference comes in Sargi. The women of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana opt for a dessert made of milk like sewai or kheer, dry fruits, and sweets like brown sugar peda to offer to the Gods.

Either individually at home or in society groups - women celebrate Karwa Chauth with all pomp, chirpiness, and joy, wearing gorgeous sarees and eager to seek the blessings of the Moon. Karwa Chauth in Delhi

Delhi - the heart and pride of India - known for glam and flamboyance; celebrates Karwa Chauth in all its glory, just like any other major festival. Similar to any other state of India, women celebrate Karwa Chauth in Delhi by going a tad bit overboard with bling and sizzle - be it their decorated thali, brass Diyas, silver coins, or their outfit. In other words, it is an extravagance Karwa Chauth for Delhi peeps! Karwa Chauth in Punjab

When Delhi is in its full fancy attitude, how can Punjabis be any far. After all, the entire vibe of Punjabis is kitsch, vibrant, and full of life and laughter. Also, a lot of cultural similarities and inspirations exist between Delhi and Punjab, except for one significant difference - food! Especially on festival days, Punjabis do not shy away from going all in when it comes to food which usually includes red beans, green pulses, pooris, rice, lassi, and sweets.

Another ritual to note here in the Punjabi celebration of Karwa Chauth is that the mothers of the married women send her Bayaa - which includes clothes, coconut, sindoor, sweets, and fruits - the night before Karwa Chauth. As per the custom, the woman must eat this Sargi (or the food prepared by her mother-in-law) before sunrise. Karwa Chauth in Maharashtra

Maharashtra is a huge Indian state, and therefore, the Karwa Chauth celebration here is also huge. Despite being a big state, Maharashtra prefers going by the ritual rule book rather than focusing on pomp and glamor. However, do not misjudge Maharashtra's sober celebration as they believe in the unparallel love of gold - from gold chains, gold watches, and gold thalis to their traditional outfits embroidered with gold work. Apart from this minor difference, even Maharashtrian women celebrate the Karwa Chauth festival just like all the other states of India. Karwa Chauth in Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh

Among many households of Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, even unmarried women keep the Karwa Chauth fast in order to please Lord Shiva to get a good husband. As per some legends and Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Shivs manifests himself as the North Star. So, to seek His blessings for early marriage and a good husband, young, unmarried women break their fast by looking at the North Starn instead of the Moon. Apart from this tradition, women of Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh celebrate Karwa Chauth by following similar overall pooja preparations and rituals just like any other Indian state. Karwa Chauth in Rajasthan

When one thinks of Rajasthan, one definitely is taken back to art, traditions, folklore, beauty, and apparel style comprising vivid colors like red, orange, green, and pink spread skilfully across the fabric in geometric patterns adorned by delicate mirror work. This very intricate art and style is what separates the Rajasthani women from the rest of the Indian states when celebrating Karwa Chauth and all the other festivals. This raw craft and skill is reflected in their outfits as well as pooja thalis and even generously made rangolis using vibrant colors and flowers.

Also, in Rajasthan, there is a ritual of storytelling wherein older women tell tales and legends about the festival to the younger generations or first-time fasters and celebrators. Apart from this personal touch and minor tweak, even Rajasthani women celebrate Karwa Chauth rituals just like all the other states of India. Karwa Chauth in Kerela

Although Karwa Chauth is more popular in the northern and western states of India, some minority of women in Kerela also celebrate this fasting festival in their own subtle way. These women get a chance to reconnect with more people with the same regional beliefs and religious background, which, in turn, intensifies the festival vibe. The Kerala women celebrate Karwa Chauth with all authenticity, grace, simplicity, and purity. Conclusion