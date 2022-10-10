Karwa Chauth 2022: Gift ideas and ways to make Karwa Chauth special for your wife

Karwa Chauth is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu culture. Karwa Chauth 2022 will be observed on October 13, 2022, and everyone is gearing up to make the festival as beautiful as possible. This is the day to celebrate the unbreakable bond between a husband and a wife. On Karwa Chauth, wives observe a fast for their husbands from sunrise to moonrise for the longevity. Women look forward to celebrating this festival with great enthusiasm and pray for the long life of their husbands. Married women who observe this fast don't even take a sip of water until they see the moon. Husbands, in return, promise their wives to be with them through thick and thin and support them always. These days, even men have started observing fasts along with their wives. So, if you wish to make this Karwa Chauth special for your spouse, here are some tips to bring a smile to their face and make them feel pampered at this festival. While giving a gift to your husband/wife is always an option, there are other ways too to make this day memorable for your loved one. Simple ideas to make Karwa Chauth special for your better-half

1. Wish her a beautiful quote in the morning Everyone loves to get compliments and hear loving quotes from their special one, so when your wife wakes up early in the morning for 'sargi', wake up with her and tell her how much you love her. You can even wish her a beautiful Karwa Chauth quote or write down a love quote for her and read it out to her so that her day starts with love and positivity. If she loves surprises, you can jot down your feelings for her on a piece of paper, and put it in a spot you are sure will be noticed by her in the morning. When she reads it, she will for sure feel delighted. 2. Give her a break from household chores Karwa Chauth is not an easy fast to observe, it is common to feel lethargic on this day, so it will be no less than an amazing surprise to let her enjoy her day while you handle the daily chores. So, let her rest and you do the rest and take charge of household responsibilities for this day. Nothing can make her feel more special than this, moreover, try to help from time to time with chores. 3. Spend quality time together This is the day when a husband and wife should be together, so, if possible plan an entire day together. You can take her out for a movie or shopping, and fill her day with surprises. Or, if you want to be at home, you can do anything that makes both of you happy. Watch a movie together, cuddle with her, and add some romance to the day. Even if you have to go to work on Karwa Chauth, or if you are in a long-distance relationship, you can make this day as bright as the sun by regular video calls, or by surprising her with a nice Karwa Chauth gift.

4. Decorate the house for her Create a nice ambiance by decorating the house with her favorite flowers to tell her how much she means to you. 5. Give her surprises throughout the day Everyone loves surprises, so instead of giving all the gifts at once, you can give her something at regular intervals. One of the easiest ways to make Karwa Chauth special for your loved one is to surprise your spouse with sweet hand-written notes or greeting cards. You can hide these in places she can find easily. When she reads these notes, she will surely blush and feel happy. 6. Invite her family and friends To make her day filled with joy and laughter, you can invite her friends and family members to Karwa Chauth. Seeing them will make her day and bring a sweet smile to her face. This is a really sweet gesture and she will feel blessed to have you as her life partner.

7. Help her get ready Karwa Chauth is the day when everyone wants to look ravishing. You can help her give a facial at home one day before Karwa Chauth, and also assist her in styling her hair, draping a saree, and doing her makeup to make her feel happy. 8. Plan a surprise party To add excitement to this auspicious day, you can plan a surprise Karwa Chauth party. You can call her friends and plan a party at home, or plan a romantic dinner night with her. Make sure to order cuisines from her favorite restaurant, you can also order a yummy cake for Karwa Chauth. 9. Prepare dinner for her Nothing can make a wife's day better than having a meal prepared by her husband. So, if you don't want to go outside and chill at home, you can surprise her by making a lavish dinner yourself at home. If you are a novice in cooking, you can take somebody's help or watch Youtube tutorials to prepare the dishes. 10. Keep Karwa Chauth fast with her You can observe Karwa Chauth fast with her and pray for a happy and prosperous life together. This will tell her how much you care for her and how much you love her. These were some of the simple and cute ways to make Karwa Chauth special for your spouse. But this day is incomplete without a gift, so here are some Karwa Chauth gift ideas. Karwa Chauth gifts for wife

1. Saree Most women love to wear traditional clothes on Karwa Chauth, so you can give her a beautiful saree. If your wife doesn't wear a saree, you can gift her other clothing items as per her likeness. 2. Chocolate hamper Add sweetness to this auspicious occasion by gifting her a nice chocolate hamper. 3. Personalised gift items These days, personalized gift items such as personalized mugs, personalized pens, and personalized cushions, are in huge demand. They bring a personal touch to the item and hence are one of the best gifts to give to your spouse this day. 4. Books Is your wife an avid reader? If yes, then you can give her a book as a Karwa Chauth gift and make her day more special. 5. Cosmetic and spa gift hamper If your wife loves makeup and/or aromatherapy, then a set of makeup accessories, and spa items would be an ideal gift choice for her. You can easily get it at a nearby beauty/cosmetic store or an e-commerce website. 6. Perfume This Karwa Chauth, how about gifting her a bottle of a nice aroma that makes her feel like a diva? Get her a nice perfume and bring a smile to her face.