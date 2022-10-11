Karwa Chauth 2022: Top wishes and messages for husband and wife
On this day, women observe the nirjala fast and also forbid food for their husband’s safety and longevity. Scroll down for wishes.
All married women will gear up and look their prettiest in the festival of Karwa Chauth which falls on October 13, this year. To celebrate this important holiday, where married ladies observe a fast for the long life of their spouse, the entire house is decked with flowers and lights. This holiday denotes a married couple's devotion, love, and dedication. To help them share the strain, husbands these days also observe a fast for their spouses.
Women in North India generally follow this fast by refusing to drink even a drop of water. Only when they had seen the moon for the first time that evening do they break their fast. All of the women dress in traditional Indianwear and participate in group worship songs dedicated to Goddess Parvati. Here are some greetings, notes, and phrases that you can send to your loved ones.
Karwa Chauth wishes
- Warm wishes to all the women fasting on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth! May all your come true!
- We celebrate Karwa Chauth only once a year. But I celebrate your presence in my life every second, every minute, and every day. Happy Karwa Chauth!
- May the goddess hear your prayers on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth. May your married life be filled with happiness and laughter. Happy Karwa Chauth!
- Let’s look at the moon together. As its milky whiteness spreads across the sky, let love leave its indelible mark on our lives. Let me be yours forever and you be mine, darling. Happy Karwa Chauth.
- May the festival of Karwa Chauth bring hope, smiles, and good luck to your life! Have a blessed day!
- Let’s celebrate this auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth with happiness and joy! May Goddess Parvati showers her blessings upon you and your family!
- Karwa Chauth is all about a woman's love and sacrifice. Let's celebrate the festival with love and happiness!
- Wishing you a life full of happiness and positivity. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you and your partner with health and prosperity on this auspicious day!
- Wishing you glorious, happiness-filled moments with your loved ones on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth!
- Karwa Chauth is meant to celebrate the goals and achievements that fill your life with happiness. Happy Karwa Chauth!
- A perfect marriage is just two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other. Happy Karwa Chauth!
- I hope this day strengthens the bond of love between you two. May the Almighty bless you with a happy and long married life. Happy Karwa Chauth!
- Karwa Chauth is not just an age-old tradition but a loving and doting wife's confidence in her faith and love!
- There is no more lovely, friendly, and charming relationship, communion, or company than a good marriage. Karwa Chauth is a day to cherish that special relationship!
- You are my greatest love and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to keep you happy. I will always be true to you. Happy Karwa Chauth!
- The goal in marriage is not to think alike, but to think together.
Karwa Chauth messages
- Embrace your inner goddess on this auspicious day! Happy Karwa Chauth to all!
- As you celebrate the bond of marriage, here is wishing you a life of love and togetherness, today and always. Happy Karwa Chauth!
- May the blessing of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring love and happiness into your marriage? May your marriage last long and be filled with gifts!
- May Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva fill your life with love, peace happiness, good health, and wealth. Happy Karwa Chauth!
- Let's celebrate this auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth with happiness and joy! May Goddess Parvati showers her blessings upon you are your family!
- May the jingling of churis, fill your life with good luck. The twinkling of Payal announces your love for him. Happy Karwa Chauth.
Karwa Chauth Quotes
- Sindoor on the forehead as a prayer for their husband’s long life; Mangal Sutra on the neck reminding her promise to be bound to him; Mehndi application on hands to prove the depth of her love. Let us all promise to respect and honor our wives at all times. Happy Karwa Chauth!
- May this marriage be full of laughter, our every day in paradise. Happy is the man who finds a true friend, and far happier is he who finds that true friend in his wife.
- Jab tak na dekhe chehra aapka, na safal ho ye tyohar humara, aapke bina adhura he jivan humara, jaldi aao dikhado apni surat, aur kar do Karwa Chauth safal humara.
- There is no more lovely, friendly, and charming relationship, communion, or company than a good marriage
- The one charm about marriage is that it makes a life of deception necessary for both parties.
- There is no greater excitement than to support an intellectual wife and have her support you. Marriage is a partnership in which each inspires the other, and brings fruition to both of you.
- The difference between a great marriage and an extraordinary marriage is life-long friendship and never-ending love. Happy Karva Chauth!
- May you live a long life and may we always love each other till eternity! Happy Karwa Chauth my beloved!
Romantic Karwa Chauth wishes for husband
- A very Happy Karwa Chauth to the husband who is the reason for all my smiles, who is the reason for all my joys. Love you forever and ever.
- Mutual admiration, enormous respect, equal attraction, and never-ending love. This is all that I want in our marriage forever. Happy Karvachauth dear Hubby!
- Wishing a very Happy Karwa Chauth to my husband who gives me all the reasons to smile, all the reasons to be happy…. May we two be always together, bonded with love for each other.
- You are a ray of hope and a source of happiness in my life, my dear husband. Today, I keep this Karwa Chauth fast for you to pray for your happiness and long life so that we stay together happy forever. Happy Karwa Chauth Love!!!
- O, Lord! Fulfill my wishes and my prayer on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. May my husband stay fit and fine by your blessings. Happy Karwa Chauth.
- It doesn’t matter how many years pass by, the flight of our love will always fly high. Happy Karwa Chauth Hubby.
Beautiful Karwa Chauth wishes for wife
- I am truly fortunate to have a wife like you who has been my biggest strength through the challenges of life. Happy Karwa Chauth to you my love.
- Let’s look at the moon together. As its milky whiteness spreads across the sky, let love leave its indelible mark on our lives. Let me be yours forever and you be mine, darling. Happy Karwa Chauth.
- On this Karva Chauth, I just wanna say. Thank you darling for coming my way. Happy Karva Chauth
- If I were a tear in your eye, I would roll down onto your lips; but if you were a tear in my eye, I would never cry as I would be afraid to lose you. Thanks for being mine forever. Happy Karwa Chauth, my sweetheart.
- Your companionship has made my life meaningful and beautiful. Thanks for being such a sweetheart, my love! Happy Karwa Chauth to You, Wife!
- The moon has never been so romantic, you have never looked so gorgeous. It is the magical touch of your love that makes Karwa Chauth so special and so meaningful for both of us. Wishing you a Happy Karwa Chauth my loving wife. I promise to love you forever!!!
- Gold, silver, platinum, or diamonds are not enough to express your worth, ‘because baby to me you’re simply, PRICELESS! Happy Karwa Chauth. Wish you a long and satisfying life.
Heart-touching Karwa Chauth quotes for wife
- Let's look at the moon together today. Just the way it shines in the sky, let love leave a mark of forever in our lives. Happy Karva Chauth.
- A great marriage is not when everything is perfect about us. It becomes great when we try to make everything nearly perfect while enjoying the differences existing between us. Have a happy and blessed Karva Chauth Wifey!
- We'll make life a bed of roses, with no pain, no loss, and no fear. You simply ask God for our togetherness and I will do the rest. Happy Karwa Chauth my love.
- The difference between a great marriage and an extraordinary marriage is life-long friendship and never-ending love. Happy Karva Chauth!
- May this marriage be full of laughter, our every day in paradise. Happy is the man who finds a true friend, and far happier is he who finds that true friend in his wife.
- Dear wife, I can't thank you enough for making my life a blissful journey. I shall always remain indebted to you for showering me with boundless love. A very Happy Karwa Chauth to us.
- The credit for all my success and inspiration goes to one woman who always believed in me and never doubted me. Warm wishes on Karwa Chauth to my wife.
- “Thank You” is never enough to express my gratitude for your unconditional love and support in my life. May you be my wife in every life! Happy Karwa Chauth, Love.
Fasting for the husband one day demonstrates your devotion and affection. Send him a message expressing all of your feelings for him. You can send your husband any of these lovely Karwa Chauth wishes by clicking here. On this occasion, you might also surprise your partner with romantic gifts. In general, husbands find it difficult to put into words their wishes for their wives. And occasionally, all it takes to make your lady smile is a sincere wish or message. To honor your ladies' sacrifice, look for the exquisite Karwa Chauth wishes. Sending your wife moving quotes will help you renew your commitment to your union.
