Karwa Chauth 2022: Top wishes and messages for husband and wife

All married women will gear up and look their prettiest in the festival of Karwa Chauth which falls on October 13, this year. To celebrate this important holiday, where married ladies observe a fast for the long life of their spouse, the entire house is decked with flowers and lights. This holiday denotes a married couple's devotion, love, and dedication. To help them share the strain, husbands these days also observe a fast for their spouses.

Women in North India generally follow this fast by refusing to drink even a drop of water. Only when they had seen the moon for the first time that evening do they break their fast. All of the women dress in traditional Indianwear and participate in group worship songs dedicated to Goddess Parvati. Here are some greetings, notes, and phrases that you can send to your loved ones.