From Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone, 6 Bollywood brides who chose exorbitant yet chic mangalsutras

Traditions have a special place in our heart, and for most Indian brides, sporting a mangalsutra on the day of their wedding is an important one. To make things more interesting, people often customise these to highlight a part of their cultural heritage like Patralekhaa did, or even use it to flaunt zodiac signs of the couple like Sonam Kapoor chose to do. If you’re pondering about ways to add that personal touch to your wedding jewellery, then check out the chic mangalsutras sported by Bollywood brides for some design inspiration!

Patralekhaa Paul

Tipping her hat to her Bengali heritage, Patralekhaa Paul who wed Rajkummar Rao opted for a mangalsutra by Bengali designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The couple who dated over 11 years before tying the knot shared loved-up pictures where Patralekhaa can be spotted as the ethereal bride sporting the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra. Fashioned out of 18-carat gold and black onyx, it prominently shows a Bengal tiger at the centre, flanked by minuscule pearl halos on each side.

The cost: Rs 1,65,000.

Katrina Kaif

When Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in late 2021, she sported a Tiffany Soleste engagement ring inspired by princess Diana’s ring. Though the ring graced with sapphires and diamonds cost Rs 7.4 lakhs, her mangalsutra may have cost a formidable sum as well. Designed by Sabyasachi jewellery, the bespoke piece seems to combine elements from Sabyasachi’s Bergdorf’s collaboration and his Royal Bengal collection.

When it comes to the façade, it flaunts two uncut diamonds and smaller pave diamonds. These circle the main diamonds at the centre in halos. Reports reveal that the custom-made piece bejewelled with solitaires is an extravagant purchase.

The cost: Approximately Rs 5,00,000.

Yami Gautam Dhar

Yami Gautam who married director Aditya Dhar had an intimate wedding in the mountains. Her ceremony was a nod to her Himachali roots and the mangalsutra she wears is a Bvlgari piece with black onyx and tiny pave diamonds. Crafted from 18-carat gold, its unique design has made it a favorite for a lot of Bollywood brides.

The cost: Rs 3,49,000.

Priyanka Chopra

Ever the desi girl, when Priyanka Chopra wed musician Nick Jonas, she opted for a couple of styles of mangalsutras. One is a “neo-traditional” one by Sabyasachi Jewellery that has four uncut diamonds and a large teardrop-shaped diamond at the center. This one’s usually paired with Indian ethnic wear by PeeCee. The price of this one is shrouded in mystery as it was custom-made.

Priyanka’s other mangalsutra is one by luxury fashion house Bvlgari and it was also sported by several other Bollywood brides.

The cost: (The Bvlgari mangalsutra) Rs 3,49,000.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s much talked about wedding with Ranveer Singh may have happened in Italy, but reports suggest that she procured her mangalsutra from a jewellery shop in Andheri, Mumbai. Crafted with a relatively simple design, the mangalsutra champions a glittering solitaire diamond, which probably explains the exorbitant price of this piece.

The cost: Rs 20,00,000.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s nuptials to Anand Ahuja saw everyone looking toward the Bollywood diva for fashion inspiration. While the actress did not disappoint, she also wowed people with her wedding jewellery and mangalsutra that she designed herself together with designer Ushita Rawtani. The curious element was that the one-of-a-kind piece featuring the symbols of her zodiac sign as well as that of her husband Anand. While Sonam is a Gemini, Anand is a Leo and their symbols are featured on the mangalsutra with a diamond at the centre. The cost of this design remains undisclosed.

Now that you’ve checked out these contemporary mangalsutra designs, you have all the inspiration you need for your own nuptials!

