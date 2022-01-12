Katrina Kaif to Rajkummar Rao, Bollywood celebrities who broke stereotypes at their wedding

India is a melting pot of cultures and desi weddings highlight the best of these traditions. Yet, as the decades roll by, many are opting to exile regressive rituals and banish stereotypes at Indian weddings. Bollywood celebrities have been at the forefront of this movement, as they adapt customs in heart-warming ways for their own ceremonies. Right from grooms who chose to wear sindoor, to brides who said no to Sabyasachi lehengas, here are some celebrities who dared to take a path less trodden for their nuptials.

Patralekhaa Paul put sindoor on her groom Rajkummar Rao

A much in love couple, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul had a gorgeous wedding where the groom asked his bride to put sindoor on him after he carried out the ritual on her. After all, isn’t reciprocal love and equality in customs the hallmark of an equal marriage!

When Vicky married Katrina, her sisters walked with the Phoolon Ki Chaadar

In most Indian weddings, there is a custom called the ‘Phoolon Ki Chaadar’ where the bride is walked to the venue by her brothers or cousins under a trellis of flowers as a symbol of their love. But when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married, they made the news for more than just their age-gap. Katrina’s sisters brought her out by holding up the ‘Phoolon Ki Chaadar’ and the gesture defied gender roles.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi were wed by a female pandit

Not only is Dia a venerated actress, but a climate change activist and when she wed Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, the duo chose minimalistic decor with biodegradable materials. The two also chose a woman priest to officiate their Vedic wedding rituals. At most weddings a male pandit recites all the mantras, but Dia broke this gendered stereotype at her wedding. They also skipped customs like kanya daan and bidai that seemed regressive.

No expensive designer outfits for Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

When actress Yami Gautam married director Aditya Dhar; their Himachali wedding was all about simplicity. The duo avoided designer wedding-wear and Yami Gautam donned her mother’s saree for her nuptials while her dupatta was one her Nani had saved for her. Yami’s sister did her make-up as opposed to splurging on an elite make-up artist.

Niyati Joshi wed Yashovardhan Mishra while flaunting grey hair

Brides often emphasise perfection on their big day. But Niyati Joshi the daughter of ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma’ fame Dilip Joshi had other plans. Jethalal’s daughter married her boyfriend Yashovardhan Mishra while sending an important message about acceptance and self-love. She chose not to colour her hair and flaunted her stunning greys on her wedding day. Niyati’s poise and confidence certainly set a positive example for society.

