Key rules for dating your arranged beau before marrying him

Awkwardness is probably the first thing on your mind when your parents ask you to meet a boy they like for a coffee date. But if marriage is on your mind, then this can be the perfect chance to hit it off with a potential beau. Be it a private first meeting or your second, this would be a good time to let the conversation flow. Test the waters and check that his family does not expect any dowry as a personal conversation allows you the freedom to be more direct than parents can be in an awkward first meeting. Take a look at rules for dating your arranged beau before you wed him.

Wear what you please

To this day, many families object to the choice of clothing their daughter-in-law has. Be it your western outfits they dislike or a low-cut cocktail dress, it can be helpful to know what level of control they hope to exert over your choices. So, wear what you are most comfortable with in your daily life and then probe them about their family and expectations. Would they request you to wear suits and salwar kameez on a daily basis or do they expect a saree? Or shall they allow you to dress as you please be it for work or recreation, which would be the ideal situation.

Split the cheque at the restaurant

Whether you’re meeting for coffee or over dinner, it can be thoughtful to split the bill between you two. If you hope to start off demanding equality in the marriage, offering to pay your half shows that you are a good sport.

Don’t ask about his salary

Whether you’re curious or all your friends ask you to do so, refrain from asking him exact details of how much he earns. Men can often feel as though they are eliminated based on their pay package, which can feel unfair.

Remember that he may just be starting out in his career and growing together can be the point of a marriage!

Also Read: 3 Rules for dating your arranged match before you marry her