Lehenga VS Saree: Which is the most preferred one for the wedding? COMMENT NOW

Lehenga and banarasi saree are the two most favored options of Indian brides when it comes to wedding day attire. Which one do you prefer?

Lehenga and saree are both equally popular as a bridal outfit for the big day. We have noticed that lehenga is worn by most of the Indian brides and saree is worn by the brides from some specific regions of India. However, anyone can choose what they want to wear on their D-Day; it can either saree or lehenga. For Bengali and South Indian brides, saree is the prime outfit for the wedding.

But which one is the most preferred one? Is it lehenga or saree? So, here we have discussed their differences and popularity for the wedding. Check this out right below.

Saree or lehenga- Which one is most popular for wedding?

Lehenga

Not only for the wedding, a lehenga is also donned for several pre-wedding functions. Designs, colours, motifs are done differently on the lehenga based on the requirement. And there are numerous types of this outfit that you can choose from for your BIG day. Some of them are gota patti lehenga, sequin embellished lehenga, mirror work lehenga, zardozi lehenga, ombre lehenga, contrasting lehenga and blouse, banarasi lehenga, brocade lehenga, mermaid lehenga, flared lehenga, A-line lehenga, sharara cut lehenga, half-saree lehenga and others. For the wedding, red coloured is considered to be the most auspicious for the lehenga.



Saree

Banarasi saree is the most popular and loved by brides for their wedding. It is mostly worn by the brides of West, East and South Indian regions. Also, South Indian brides predominantly preferred Kanjivaram saree. Apart from these two, there are several other types of sarees that are perfect for weddings and other functions associated with it. Some of the popular names are Konrad saree, Baluchari saree, Kasavu saree, Tussar silk saree, Paithani traditional saree, Muga silk, Patan patola saree, Pattu traditional saree, Jamawar saree and others.



Being a Bengali, my preference is a red Banarasi saree for the wedding. So, which one do you love the most? Let us know in the comment section below.

